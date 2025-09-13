Spewing Poison: How Inflammatory Rhetoric Fuels Political Polarization

By LaKeshia N. Myers

“Mind your tongue,” my grandmother would say. Her favorite scripture was James 3:1-2, in which the author admonishes readers to bridle their tongue as a sign of spiritual maturity. I was reminded of that this week, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s death. His killing serves as a stark reminder that words, once released into the public sphere, carry consequences far beyond their intended targets.

The polarization plaguing our democracy didn’t emerge overnight. It has been carefully cultivated through years of increasingly inflammatory rhetoric that treats political opponents not as fellow citizens with different viewpoints, but as existential threats to be vanquished. This rhetoric has found fertile ground in social media echo chambers and cable news programs that prioritize engagement over enlightenment, clicks over civility.

Consider how political discourse has evolved in recent years. Where once we debated policy differences, we now question each other’s patriotism, humanity, and right to exist in the public square. The language of war has replaced the language of governance. Opponents become enemies, disagreement becomes betrayal, and compromise becomes surrender. Kirk was no stranger to this style and did his share of adding fuel to the proverbial fire.

This toxic environment has been particularly evident in discussions around constitutional rights and social justice. Second Amendment debates have devolved from constitutional interpretation into apocalyptic warnings about government tyranny. Conversations about racial equity have been weaponized into culture war battles that obscure real policy solutions. Women’s voices (and Black women in particular) in politics are dismissed not through substantive critique but through personal attacks that question their competence and character.

The amplification of such rhetoric by the current president and members of his administration has normalized what was once considered beyond the pale. When leaders model divisive language, it gives permission for their followers to escalate even further. The biblical principle that “you reap what you sow” applies not just to individuals but to our entire political ecosystem. When we plant seeds of hatred and division, we should not be surprised when violence blooms.

The consequences of this polarization extend far beyond heated social media exchanges. Families have been torn apart over political differences. Communities have fractured along partisan lines. Public servants face death threats for doing their jobs. Election workers require security details. School board meetings need police presence. I wonder if this is the idyllic America the founders envisioned.

Yet recognizing the role that inflammatory rhetoric plays in fueling polarization does not mean silencing dissent or restricting free speech. The First Amendment protects even offensive speech because democracy requires the free exchange of ideas. However, with that freedom comes responsibility – the responsibility to consider how our words might be interpreted, amplified, and acted upon by others.

Lao Tzu famously said, “Watch your thoughts, they become your words; Watch your words, they become your actions; Watch your actions, they become your habits; Watch your habits, they become your character; Watch your character, it becomes your destiny.” A good friend put it even better, “If your life produced poison, your death doesn’t deserve perfume.”