The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

SHOT: Caught a Soul

A gunshot rings out in the dark. There are only two witnesses to this deadly encounter. Officer O’Donald, a White cop, swears he feared for his life. Kareem, a 16-year old Black teenager, tells a different story, laying in a pool of blood. What happened that night? The system turned against the victim. But there are spiritual consequences for murder.

“SHOT” is a must-see. This one-act drama by Gloria J. Browne-Marshall captures the worst nightmare of far too many communities, worldwide. Killed by law enforcement. Their families will never be the same. O’Donald didn’t know that when he took the shot – he caught a soul. Kareem will never let him forget it.

Starring:
R. Khalil Addams-Pilgrim as “Kareem.”
Mike Timoney as “Officer O’Donald.”
Stephanie Berry as “Aunt Janice/Union Rep.”

Directed by Jeffery V. Thompson
Stage Manager Norman Anthony Small

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470