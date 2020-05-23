Shantii’s Debut “Shantii” EP is Just a Taste of What’s to Come

By Dylan Deprey

Every other week Shantii is in the studio. A global pandemic has not stopped her from making music. While there is a lot of negativity, she blocks it and locks in.

Between dropping the absolute slapper “Rule One” in late 2019, she has continued to lace the ladies with a fresh take on a sound that can almost get oversaturated in Milwaukee.

She speaks for the female hustlers in Milwaukee. Behind the diamond studded purple Cartier glasses, her eyes are laser focused. At a young age, she watched her family work in music, and eventually lost some to prison. Her loss inspired her to always continue working.

“My brothers pushed me to rap,” Shantii said. “Ever since then I continued to do it.”

Whether it’s the auto-enchanting call to a lover in “Tap Out,” or the trunk busting bassline in “Breakfast,” Shantii has continued to put out consistent singles.

She most recently released her self-titled debut EP “Shantii,” in early May. The project had the three singles and two additional songs: “Chanel” and “Rule 2.0.”

Shantii bridged the territorial gap between Milwaukee and Detroit, and added one of the D’s youngest femcees, Molly Brazy, to “Rule One 2.0.”

The remix takes a dark twist on the original, that reflects both Milwaukee and Detroit’s love for heavy basslines, rattling bells and fluttering hi-hats. Both artists come with pure aggression for the haters and negativity.

Milwaukee trap alumni, Mech and Yung Dev handled the production for the EP, and have continued to work with Shantii on new music.

“Rule One” will also get a third special remix after a contest Shantii held on her Instagram.

“We had fans send in verses for a chance to be on the song. We didn’t even know who anybody was, but we shouted out the best ones in the comments,” she said.

She said it had been an amazing experience to work with so many people during the project. While she expected a buzz from her project, she has loved the experience of interacting with fans whether it’s online or with a mask.

Along with her studio ethic, she has been pushing the promotional boundaries for bubbling artists. From a billboard, to special physical box set for the fans and even her own bobble head, she has not slowed down.

“It’s so cool to have people down and supporting in Milwaukee like that,” she said. ““It’s kind of crazy because it’s actually getting bigger, and it’s exciting.”

For more information on Shantii’s visit https://www.facebook.com/Shantii823/