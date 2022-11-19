The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Senator Agard Voted by Colleagues to Serve as Senate Democratic Leader

Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison)

MADISON- On November 15th, Senate Democrats unanimously voted for Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) to serve as Senate Democratic Leader. Senator Agard released the following statement:

“I am deeply grateful that my colleagues have unanimously selected me to serve as Senate Democratic Leader for the 2023- 24 legislative session. Our caucus is diverse, talented, and determined, and I am eager to work with each of my colleagues for the people of Wisconsin. With the re-election of Governor Evers, Wisconsinites have reaffirmed their support for common sense policies that put people first. I know he and his administration will be terrific partners to the Senate Democrats.

“Senate Democrats may hold the minority of seats in the statehouse, but we hold the majority of hearts and minds of the people of Wisconsin. I am looking forward to building on the relationships I have formed in the State Capitol and across this great state to move Wisconsin forward. I am committed to cultivating a team that works together to support and strengthen communities all across Wisconsin – from Superior to Beloit – and from Milwaukee to Prairie du Chien. Additionally, I know that the Senate Democratic caucus will do all we can to build an economy that works for everyone and ensure that our state government serves all of us, not just a well-connected few.

“I look forward to working with Senate Leader LeMahieu and Senate President Kapenga. While we fall on different sides of the aisle ideologically, I know that we are united in our shared commitment to do right by our love of Wisconsin. Regardless of who our friends and neighbors vote for at the top of the ticket, there is more that unites us than divides us, and I am confident that when we work together we have the power to see that ordinary people, Main Street businesses, and local communities are better served by their state government.”

