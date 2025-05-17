Saluting America’s Teachers: The Backbone of American Democracy

By LaKeshia N. Myers

In a society where the value of education is often discussed but seldom resourced appropriately, we must take time to honor those who stand at the forefront of shaping our future: our teachers. This Teacher Appreciation Week, we pause to recognize the immense contributions educators make to our communities while acknowledging the mounting challenges they face in today’s educational landscape.

The American public education system traces its roots to the Common School Movement of the 1830s and 1840s, when educational reformers like Horace Mann advocated for tax-supported elementary education for all children. This revolutionary concept established education as a public good—a cornerstone of democracy that would prepare citizens to participate in civic life regardless of socioeconomic background. These early common schools represented America’s commitment to equal opportunity through education.

Nearly two centuries later, our teachers continue this vital mission under increasingly difficult circumstances. The profession that once commanded widespread respect now struggles against multiple headwinds. Perhaps most troubling is the persistent inequity in school funding across our nation. When funding decisions remain predominantly tied to local property taxes, we perpetuate a system where zip codes determine educational quality. Schools in affluent communities receive substantially more resources than those serving our most vulnerable children—the very students who would benefit most from additional support.

This, coupled with the cognitive and fiscal dissonance in states like Wisconsin where public schools are inadequately funded regardless of zip code. Thus, forcing local school boards to appeal to homeowners through referenda—essentially taxing them twice for education funds already paid. This creates animosity among neighbors while the Republican-led legislature sits by idly, crafting bills that mandate schools do more, with less and less (how dreadful!)

This disparity is particularly evident in urban districts with high concentrations of Black and Brown students. While some states have attempted to implement more equitable funding formulas, the gap between high-poverty and low-poverty districts remains staggering. Teachers in under-resourced schools often spend hundreds of dollars from their own modest salaries to provide basic classroom supplies—a practice we would never expect in other professions.

Today’s teachers shoulder responsibilities far beyond academic instruction. They serve as counselors, social workers, nutritionists, and sometimes even surrogate parents. Schools have increasingly become social service hubs where educators address food insecurity, mental health crises, and trauma—often without adequate training or resources. This expansion of duties comes without corresponding increases in compensation or support personnel, contributing to alarming rates of teacher burnout and attrition.

The disrespect of the teaching profession manifests in various ways—from inadequate compensation to exclusion from policy decisions that directly impact classroom practice. Too often, educational reforms are designed by individuals with no classroom experience (when I was a legislator, I was but one of a handful of certified educators in the legislature) overlooking the expertise of those doing the work daily. This systematic devaluation has contributed to a growing teacher shortage crisis nationwide.

This shortage is particularly acute among teachers of color, especially Black male educators. While research consistently shows that students benefit from diverse teaching staff, Black men comprise less than 2% of America’s teaching force. Students of color who see themselves reflected in their teachers show improved academic outcomes, higher college enrollment rates, and reduced disciplinary issues. When our teacher demographics fail to reflect our student population, we deny many children powerful role models and culturally responsive instruction.

We must invest strategically in recruiting and retaining teachers of color through scholarship programs, mentorship opportunities, and creating school cultures that value diverse perspectives. Programs like South Carolina State University’s “Call Me MISTER” (Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models) Program demonstrate how targeted initiatives can successfully increase the pipeline of Black male educators.

Despite these challenges, teaching remains a profession of profound impact. For those considering career paths, few options offer the opportunity to shape the future so directly. I implore recent college graduates and those contemplating career changes: our classrooms need your energy, perspective, and commitment. While the challenges are real, so too are the rewards of witnessing a child’s growth, building meaningful relationships, and strengthening communities through education.

As we honor teachers this week, let us move beyond ceremonial appreciation to tangible support—advocating for equitable funding, professional compensation, and policies that respect teacher expertise. Our collective future depends on the health of our educational system and those who bring it to life each day.