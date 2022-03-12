Ron Johnson Is Trying to Kill Obamacare, Again

By Alex Lasry

This week, Sen. Ron Johnson announced that if the GOP takes back control of Congress this fall, it would prioritize repealing Obamacare.

In the aftermath of an unprecedented pandemic, Johnson’s priority is taking away people’s health care. How is it possible that Johnson believes this is good for the people of Wisconsin?

I wish I could say I was surprised, but Johnson has a long history of attacking health care. He has tried to dismantle Obamacare for years, and he’s already said that if he gets another six years in the U.S. Senate, he will continue his efforts to rip health care away from tens of thousands of Wisconsinites, eliminate key protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and increase health care costs for everyone.

A year ago, Johnson voted against the American Rescue Plan that helped lower health insurance premiums for working families across the state. A new report shows that over 212,000 Wisconsinites are currently benefiting from reduced health care costs because of the American Rescue Plan. Johnson and every single Republican member of Congress from Wisconsin voted against the American Rescue Plan.

It’s painfully clear that Johnson doesn’t believe that health care is a right. He believes it is a privilege reserved only for those who can afford it.

I disagree. Health care is a human right, and we need to ensure that everyone has access to affordable healthcare as soon as possible.

I stand with President Joe Biden and believe that the fastest way to do that is a robust public option, whether that is Medicare for America or a similar universal public option plan. Wisconsin cannot afford another six years of Johnson working against his own constituents’ interests in the U.S. Senate.

I want to be a partner with Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the U.S. Senate, working to help get everyone covered, bring more jobs and investments to communities across our state, and raise wages for working families.