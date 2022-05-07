Ron Johnson and Republicans Want to Push an Extreme Agenda

By Alex Lasry

This week we saw how dangerous the Republican agenda is for the future of our country.

After years of warnings that reproductive rights were under assault due to Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s packing of the United States Supreme Court with ultra-conservative judicial activists, the leaked draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade brought people’s worst fears into reality.

People said Roe was the law of the land. That Supreme Court Justices swore under oath they would remain true to their word, yet here we are and this is only the beginning.

Rising inflation, rising prices, and supply chain issues are rightfully frustrating Americans. With Democrats in control of the White House and both chambers in Congress, Republicans are blaming Democrats for all of these problems. Yet their origin can be traced back to the Trump Administration. People want action now and they are focusing their anger on those that are in charge.

Republicans are trying to distract the American people from what’s really happening, as they currently push one of the most unpopular, extreme agendas in our country’s history.

Republicans have been clear on their agenda if they gain control of Congress: repeal Obamacare, raise taxes on retirees and the middle class, and eliminate both Social Security and Medicare.

I agree with how President Biden summed up the Republican agenda this week: “Let me tell you about this ultra-MAGA agenda. It’s extreme, as most MAGA things are. It will actually raise taxes on 75 million American families, over 95% of whom make less than $100,000 a year. Among the hardest hit? Working families.”

The American people do not support the agenda of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and Ron Johnson’s Republican Party. When asked about it in polling, Americans reject every part of this extremist platform. It’s not only unpopular, it runs counter to American values and is totally disconnected from the issues that are affecting working people’s daily lives.

The most obvious example of this disconnect is Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. His priorities during his twelve years in office have ranged from fighting to add a provision to enrich himself and his friends in the Trump Tax Cuts, to visiting Russia to hang out with Putin’s cronies on the Fourth of July. Johnson has also been a leading source of disinformation and conspiracy theories, spreading lies to the American people. Johnson’s behavior was so inappropriate, the FBI warned him that he was a probable target for Russian disinformation.

Time and time again, Johnson has voted against bills that would help working families in Wisconsin and has left Wisconsinites behind with only one Senator, Tammy Baldwin, fighting on our behalf.

The election this fall will have real consequences for the future of our country. I want to go to Washington to deliver real results to Wisconsinites. Unlike Ron Johnson, I will spend every day fighting for our state instead of fighting for myself. Tammy Baldwin needs a true partner to bring more resources and relief back to working families in Wisconsin. Together we will deliver for Wisconsinites.