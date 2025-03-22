Return to Jim Crow: Federal Regulations Rolled Back to Allow Segregation

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

The Trump administration has blatantly resurrected segregation in federal contracting, undoing decades of civil rights progress by removing anti-segregation mandates. The alarmingly regressive move reopens the door for racially divided facilities, eerily reminiscent of the Jim Crow era, with potential "Whites Only" and "Colored" signage in government-funded workplaces. "This isn't just a policy shift; it's a moral catastrophe," stated Melissa Murray, a constitutional law professor at New York University, in an NPR interview. "We are witnessing the deliberate dismantling of civil rights protections that generations fought to secure."

The changes, initiated without the customary public comment period, have been implemented to align with new executive orders on diversity, equity, and inclusion. However, this sudden shift has sparked accusations of undermining democracy and transparency. An anonymous federal employee expressed outrage to NPR. “This is an outright assault on democratic norms, a covert operation to reintroduce segregation without public scrutiny,” the unnamed employee remarked. The National Institutes of Health and other federal agencies have received directives to disregard previous anti-segregation clauses in their contracting processes. Inquiries to the General Services Administration about bypassing established procedural protocols were met with vague assurances. “The GSA is committed to implementing executive orders effectively and promptly,” GSA spokesperson Will Powell stated.

Kara Sacilotto, an attorney specializing in federal contracts, pointed out the broad attack on civil rights, noting that the targeting of these protections extends beyond racial lines to include gender identity, previously expanded under the Obama administration. In the NPR interview, Kara said that “the provision was flagged because it was revised under the Obama administration to include “gender identity.” That change was made, she says, ‘to implement

an Obama era Executive Order 13672, and that executive order from the Obama administration is one of the ones that President Trump, in his second term, rescinded,’ she explains. ‘And so, along with [Trump’s] other executive orders about gender identification, I would suspect that is the reason why this one got identified on the list.’”