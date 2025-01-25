Rep. Pocan and Union Leaders Unite to Preserve Wisconsin’s Jobs and Growing Clean Energy Economy

Days before the start of a second Trump administration, Rep. Pocan and leaders from IBEW and IUPAT came together to call for the protection of Wisconsin jobs and economic opportunities

Madison, WI – On Thursday, January 16th, Congressman Mark Pocan, Dean Warsh, International Representative of IBEW, and Andy Buck, Director of Governmental Affairs of IUPAT DC7, came together to discuss the need to protect Wisconsin jobs and the state’s growing clean energy economy. The presser was held days before President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration to highlight the potential losses of jobs and economic opportunities to Wisconsinites if the clean energy plan is repealed.

Since the passage of the clean energy plan in August 2022, companies have announced more than 400,000+ jobs nationwide, including $5.44 billion in local investments and over 2,500 new clean energy jobs in Wisconsin, all of which will be in jeopardy if the clean energy plan is repealed. Republicans have voted 54 times to repeal the landmark clean energy plan and its various provisions, while President-Elect Trump has made various statements calling for the end of the clean energy plan. Doing so would be a disaster for Wisconsin’s economy and our state’s clean energy future.

“The Inflation Reduction Act was a very important piece of legislation. Investing in not just clean and renewable energies, but investing in people, investing in our infrastructure, investing in this country… ” said Congressman Mark Pocan. “85% of the investment in Wisconsin is going into districts represented by Republicans. Any Republican who supports any efforts to repeal or rollback any parts of the Inflation Reduction Act is actually working against the interests of their own constituents.”

“The clean energy sector is a vital engine of economic growth and job creation in America. We call on all elected officials, regardless of party affiliation, to protect and support our growing clean energy economy,” said Dean Warsh, International Representative of IBEW. “Attempts to repeal or undermine the clean energy boom we are already witnessing would be detrimental to Wisconsin’s workers and our state’s economic future.”

“The clean energy transition is not a partisan issue; it’s about creating good-paying jobs, ensuring energy independence, and building a sustainable future for all Wisconsinites,” said Andy Buck, Director of Governmental Affairs of IUPAT DC7. “Wisconsin’s clean energy should be made by Wisconsinites, for Wisconsinites. Together, we are building a stronger, cionleaner, and more prosperous Wisconsin for all—now is not the time to stop. We must charge forward.”