Project 2025 and Donald Trump

By Alexis Reyes

As Milwaukee makes final preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC), the Democratic Party (DNC) and the Biden-Harris campaign are also preparing to correct and counter the spread of misinformation and harmful policies, namely the controversial Project 2025 Agenda that has been proposed by Donald Trump and the GOP.

The RNC will be an opportunity for Donald Trump and his far-right supporters to gain support from across the country for Project 2025 and other harmful policies. Democrats plan to hold Donald Trump and the RNC accountable by providing consistent and timely interventions to the information being spread by Republicans at the RNC. Some of these controversial topics include restricting and eliminating women’s reproductive rights, tax breaks for the rich causing the working class to carry the tax burden, termination of the Affordable Care Act and Social Security, and eliminating or preventing checks and balance systems from being put in place to hold presidents and other leaders accountable for their decisions and actions.

The Democratic Party views this as a crucial time to prevent support of Donald Trump and Project 2025 even more so due to the Supreme Court’s recent immunity decision. Rosemary Boeglin, the DNC Communications Director, released a statement expressing the concerns over the agenda being pushed at the 2025 RNC in Milwaukee:

“The GOP is descending on Milwaukee next week to showcase the best that they have to offer the American people: a coup-attempting convicted felon. If Trump thought Milwaukee was ‘horrible’ before, he won’t be happy when he’s met by a counter-convention from Democrats on the ground who will expose his extreme Project 2025 agenda and hold him accountable for shilling for the rich at the expense of working families, attacking reproductive freedom, and threatening to be a dictator on ‘day one.’ Trump wants to sell the American people on a return to his reckless, chaotic extremism – but Americans know a fraud and liar when they see one.”

The strategies that the DNC plans to implement are a large financial investment that benefits Milwaukee as well. Methods that the DNC plans to use will be increased visibility via advertisements and information on billboards, bus wraps for July, as well as a mobile billboard where the RNC will be taking place. Daily press conferences are also to be held by the DNC and Biden-Harris campaign every morning as well as real-time response and clarification throughout the day by DNC representatives. Campaign surrogates, or high-profile supporters, of the Biden-Harris campaign, will also be coming from across the country to garner support for the Biden-Harris campaign.

The RNC will be taking place in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum from Monday, July 15th through Thursday, July 18th.