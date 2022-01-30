President Biden Has Historic Opportunity to Nominate Black Female to the Supreme Court

By Alex Lasry

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement earlier this week. Breyer, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994, has been an honest and independent jurist who has consistently been on the side of what’s best for the American people. While his presence on our highest court will be sorely missed, his retirement creates an opportunity to shape the U.S. Supreme Court for decades to come.

President Joe Biden announced his renewed commitment to nominating the first Black woman ever to the U.S. Supreme Court. This is long overdue and would fundamentally change the makeup of the Supreme Court for decades to come. We cannot let Republicans stand in the way of this historic appointment. We need to ensure that Biden’s nominee is confirmed as soon as possible.

In the next few years, the Supreme Court will likely be tasked with making monumental decisions on issues that affect millions of Americans. We need to ensure that we have level-headed, ethical and honest people deciding the fate of our country. Protecting the right to vote, a woman’s right to choose, marriage equality, and coverage for pre-existing conditions are all at stake.

We’ve seen attacks on voting rights by Republican legislatures across the country, and we have multiple legal challenges to the Affordable Care Act. A woman’s right to choose is in more danger now than anytime since 1973, when Roe v. Wade passed. All of these things can only be truly protected by a strong and principled Supreme Court.

We have seen before the political games that Republican Senators like Mitch McConnell and Ron Johnson are willing to play with the Supreme Court. In 2016, when President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Court, Republicans refused to confirm his nomination in the Senate, leaving a vacancy.

This is why protecting and expanding the Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate is essential to the future of our country. The Supreme Court holds enormous power, and we can’t let Senators like Johnson prevent us from putting justices on the court that represent the people of our country.

The person Biden chooses and the Senate confirms will help shape the new era of the United States, and protecting the Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate is the only way that we can make sure this happens. That starts right here in Wisconsin with defeating Johnson in 2022.