Potawatomi Casino Hotel – Milwaukee Announces Dates for Retail Sportsbook and Poker Room Grand Openings

MILWAUKEE– Dominic Ortiz, CEO of Potawatomi Casino Hotel (PCH) has announced that Friday, May 3, 2024 will be the grand opening of the much-anticipated 14-table Poker Room, and the casino’s Las Vegas-style Sportsbook will be officially open to guests. Located in the previous Northern Lights Theater on the first level, construction began on both venues in September 2023, and are the final stage of the casino’s $190 million renovations.

“We are excited to bring the next level of an entertaining sports betting atmosphere to our guests,” said Ortiz. “We appreciate the patience our guests have given us while we build out these two extraordinary projects. I can assure them, it will be well worth the wait.”

The Poker Room, opening May 3, will have 14 tables with games including 1-3 No Limit, 2-5 No Limit and Pot Limit Omaha (PLO). Guests can look forward to promotions such as Hourly High Hand Jackpots and Bad Beat Jackpot. The Poker Room will utilize the food and beverage services from its neighbor, Sportsbook.

The Potawatomi Sportsbook, the 6,500 sq. ft. retail sports betting space, will consist of two floors, 2,000 sq. ft. LED screen, broadcast booth with professional quality 3-camera system, over 20 TVs in sizes up to 98” and seat over 200. Kiosks and ticket writers will be available for all casino guests. “There is not a retail betting space outside of Las Vegas that can compete with the high-end venue we’re unveiling on May 3,” said Sean Cullen, director of Sportsbook. “With the 75 kiosks we currently have, we are #2 in the country for gross gaming revenue of publicly reporting sportsbooks. We believe our new retail sports betting venue will make us a top travel destination in the Midwest.”

The Potawatomi Sports book will feature the high quality food the casino is known for. Forty-eight beers will be on tap, including the Dealers Choice Potawatomi Pilsner, which was a collaboration with Milwaukee’s own City Lights Brewing Co.

“In all my years in the gaming industry, the opening of Sportsbook and Poker Room has to be the most exciting time in my career,” said Ortiz.

About Potawatomi Casino Hotel – Milwaukee:

Set in the heart of Milwaukee, Potawatomi Casino Hotel is the Midwest’s premier entertainment destination, offering guests the best in gaming, dining and entertainment. The property features a 6,500 sq. ft. retail-betting Sportsbook that includes a 2,000 sq. ft. LED screen, professional-quality broadcast booth, and both kiosks and ticket writers. Guests of the casino can also enjoy a 14-table Poker Room, 12-restaurants, including Rock & Brews (partnership with KISS rock legends Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons), and four bars.

The Potawatomi Hotel is the second largest in Milwaukee with 19 floors, 500 rooms, exquisite corner suites that oversee the city’s skyline. The hotel also showcases top-floor Presidential and Chairman suites. To discover more about Potawatomi Casino Hotel, call 800-paysbig (800-729-7244) or visit www.paysbig.com.

*If you or someone you know needs information on how to deal with a gambling problem, call the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling’s 24-hour helpline, 1-800-426-2535 or visit our website, paysbig.com/business/responsible-gaming.