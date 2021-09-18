Pediatric COVID-19 trends at Children’s Wisconsin

Over the past couple of weeks, Children’s Wisconsin has received multiple inquiries from the media and community about how the current increase of COVID-19 cases is impacting kids. With the return of kids to school and trends in some of our southern states, this interest is warranted.

Beginning September 15th, Children’s Wisconsin will provide a weekly snapshot of what we are seeing at our hospitals and put that into context with national and state trends. With roughly two-thirds of the pediatric ICU beds in the state, we believe our census information can be help in understanding how COVID-19 is impacting kids in Wisconsin.

That report is now available on Children’s Wisconsin NewsHub. A few things to note:

Today’s report includes a video interview with Dr. Michael Gutzeit, chief medical officer. He answers some common questions we have heard from the community and media.

That video is available to download here.

The charts and tables shared in the video are also available for download at that link.

The report provides the occupancy rate at Children’s, average number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 or other respiratory viruses and highlights pediatric trends in the state and country.

Weekly updates will be shared on Wednesday afternoons on Children’s Wisconsin NewsHub. If you have questions about the report, please contact Tami Hughes at thughes@chw.org.