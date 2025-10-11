Our Streets are Dry, But Our Hearts Are Heavy: Time to Heal

Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. Lia Knox

I heard heavy rain, loud rumbling thunder, and saw sharp flashes of lightning that lit the dark sky last night. My first instinct was to run down the basement steps to check the floor. I know I am not alone. Many of my clients tell me they do the same thing. One mother said she has not slept through the night since August 9th. A father admitted he has been irritable with his kids, not because they did anything wrong, but because he is terrified of the next storm. Another client said she feels guilty every time she drives past her block because her home was spared while her neighbor’s was gutted.

When you drive through Milwaukee’s North Side, you still see the evidence of August 9th and 10th everywhere. The hardest-hit neighborhoods, Silver Spring and Hampton Heights (ZIP 53218), parts of Glendale and the North Side (ZIP 53209), the area around 40th and Congress (ZIP 53216), Bradley Estates and Servite Woods (ZIP 53223), as well as 53219 and 53225, are still piecing life back together. Thousands of homes reported damage or loss. Streets are lined with soggy mattresses, waterlogged sofas, children’s toys, family photos, and keepsakes now ruined. The air smells of mold, a constant reminder of what happened and what still needs to be done.

It reminds me of how people spoke about New Orleans after Katrina. Our storm was not as severe, but the visual toll feels eerily familiar. Piles of belongings that once held meaning now mark entire blocks.

These sights carry weight. People are having trouble sleeping. They jump at every clap of thunder. Children are having nightmares. Elders feel exhausted. Couples are arguing more. Some are ashamed of the debris still sitting outside. These are not just feelings. They are the mind’s natural response to disaster.

Here are a few ways we can begin the healing process.

Prayer: Take time to talk with God, join in community prayer, or find quiet reflection. Prayer creates space to release fear and gather strength.

Breathing deeply and slowing down: Pause for a moment when you feel anxious. Breathe in through your nose….out through your mouth. Give yourself permission to take things one step at a time.

Team up: Partner with neighbors or friends to share cleanup, errands, or just check on one another. Community lightens emotional and physical burdens.

Do one task a day: Pick one manageable goal, clean a corner, sweep one step, or make one phone call.

Name your feelings: Say them aloud or write them down. Naming emotions like fear, anger, or gratitude helps you process them.

Reach out to resources: Call 211 for assistance with cleanup, supplies, or mental health referrals. Talk with a counselor, pastor, or support group to lighten the load.

Healing will not happen overnight, but every small step matters. Our streets may be dry, but our hearts are still heavy. With faith, care, and connection, Milwaukee can heal together.