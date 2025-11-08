November is Diabetes Awareness Month: Know Your Numbers, Wisconsin

By LaKeshia N. Myers

November marks Diabetes Awareness Month, and this year, I’m compelled to sound the alarm about a public health crisis that’s hitting our community particularly hard. The numbers tell a sobering story that demands our immediate attention and action.

Milwaukee County has the highest rate of diabetes in Wisconsin, with 9.7% of adults diagnosed with the disease—significantly higher than the state average of 7.8%. When we dig deeper into these statistics, the disparities become even more alarming. Research from the Medical College of Wisconsin shows that diabetes is more prevalent in minority populations, particularly African Americans, Hispanic, and Native Americans, and is increasingly affecting younger people in low-income and food-insecure areas.

This isn’t just about numbers on a page. These statistics represent our neighbors, our family members, our church congregants, and our children. Nationally, diabetes was the eighth-leading cause of death in 2022, and people with diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease or stroke. The disease is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations, and blindness among adults. We cannot afford to be passive about prevention and treatment.

The good news is that we have resources right here in Milwaukee to combat this epidemic. If you haven’t been screened for diabetes recently, now is the time to act. Milwaukee Health Services, Inc., a federally qualified health center that has served our community since 1989, provides comprehensive primary care services including diabetes screening and management. They offer services on a sliding fee scale, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to getting the care you need.

Dr. Clarissa Lawrence of Community Health Primary Care Services, located at 7929 N. 76th Street, is another excellent resource for diabetes screening, medication management, and ongoing support. She has demonstrated their commitment to our community through free health screenings at neighborhood events, making healthcare accessible where people are.

But screening is only the first step. Managing diabetes requires ongoing support, education, and access to healthy food options. That’s why partnerships like the one between Milwaukee Health Services and Food For Health are so critical—they provide medically tailored meals specifically designed for people managing diabetes and hypertension.

Prevention is equally important. Type 2 diabetes, which accounts for 90% to 95% of all cases, is influenced by many risk factors that can be changed, including smoking, overweight and obesity, physical inactivity, and high blood pressure. Simple lifestyle changes—eating a balanced diet, getting regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight—can prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes.

As a community, we must do better. We need to prioritize our health, support one another in making healthier choices, and ensure that everyone has access to quality healthcare regardless of their ability to pay. This Diabetes Awareness Month, I’m challenging every reader to take one concrete action: schedule a screening, commit to walking 30 minutes a day, or help a family member access the care they need.

Our community’s health is our wealth. Let’s invest in it wisely. Call Milwaukee Health Services at their clinic locations or Community Health Primary Care Services at (414) 554-9774 to schedule your diabetes screening today. Your life may depend on it.