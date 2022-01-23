‘No Matter What, You Can’t stop’: Milwaukeeans Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is always a busy day in Milwaukee. For many, it is a day of reflection and celebration, a time to look back on what has been achieved, while acknowledging the work that still needs to be done.
This year’s celebration included the renaming the remainder of North Old World Third Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a health fair, a panel on justice as it pertains to food, the environment and race, various virtual programs and more.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Coalition of Milwaukee celebrated its 21st annual MLK Day Justice Commemoration at the statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17. The group continued the celebration later that day with its virtual program “Uniting Against Racism. Where Do We Go From Here?”
During the event, leaders from the coalition, the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, the community and more, reflected on what it means to carry on King’s legacy.