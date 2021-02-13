New COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard

Displays metrics for vaccines administered to Wisconsin residents

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has released a new data dashboard on the COVID-19 vaccine data page. The new dashboard is designed to help give a comprehensive overview of COVID-19 vaccine administration in Wisconsin. It consolidates previous visualizations regarding vaccine series completion and administration data by sex and age and also adds new metrics, including vaccines administered by race and ethnicity, and vaccine administration and coverage by both county and healthcare emergency readiness coalition (HERC) region.

“Our data shows that life-saving vaccines are being given to people all across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “This new dashboard highlights the hard work of our vaccinators and also helps us all identify areas where we must continue to make improvements. We remain committed to an equitable and fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.”