By National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA)

After the recent Starbucks incident involving the arrest of two Black men in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, most Black people had one of two responses: either boycott Starbucks or open our own coffee shops.

National Eat at a Black Coffee Shop Day combines the best of these ideas. On Tuesday, May 29, 2018, tens of thousands of Starbucks customers will try a new coffee experience at a Black-owned coffee shop.

Black coffee houses, coffee shops and tea houses, under the umbrella of The Black Star Project, have formed a federation to flex their collective and connective muscle in the competitive coffee marketplace.

They are working together to get out the word that their coffees are just as good, or better, than Starbucks.

These Black coffee houses expect to win significant market share on Tuesday, May 29, because that day Starbucks is closing more than 8,000 U.S. units for diversity training.

Phillip Jackson, Chairman of the Board for The Black Star Project says, “We expect substantially higher sales at each store and it is our intention to keep and grow any market share we earn on this day. Stores will be well-stocked with pastries, cakes, cookies, coffees and teas for the expected new business”.

In addition to regular business on Tuesday, May 29, Black coffee shops are being encouraged to offer evening “Black Economic Empowerment Forums” as a catalyst to spur economic development in Black communities across America.

All of this is part of the Campaign to “Circulate Black Dollars in the Black Community,” which is designed to raise the percentage of the $1.3 trillion spent in Black communities by Black consumers last year and to re-circulate those dollars back into the Black community.

Jackson also says, “If we can raise our spending with each other from our current 2 percent to a modest 10 percent, we would no longer require or need to ask for help from government, foundations or others.”

So far, more than 400 Black Coffee Houses, Coffee Shops and Tea Houses around the U.S. are expected to participate in “National Eat at a Black Coffee House Day.”

Visit www.blackstarjournal.org/2018/05/03/500-black-coffee-houses-and-cafes/ to see a list of 400 Black-owned coffee shops and cafes in the U.S. or go to www.blacktarproject.org for more information about this campaign, or call 773.285.9600.