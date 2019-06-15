My Sista’s Keepher Hosts the Fourth Annual F.I.R.E. Awards Celebrating “Females in Recognition of Excellence” in Milwaukee

Compiled by Milwaukee Courier Staff

My Sista’s KeepHer (MSK) will honor trailblazing women and students of the community to inspire future trailblazers, and youth from the community on Sunday June 30 at the Renaissance Place, 1451 N. Prospect Ave. The celebration will include a variety of live entertainment, red carpet, prizes, dinner and the opportunity to celebrate 13 amazing women and young ladies from Milwaukee.

Funds raised will help My Sista's KeepHer to continue providing our very necessary programming and workshops to young ladies and women in Milwaukee and the surrounding communities. The funding support will also allow MSK to continue to provide our three incentives, free to all MSK students, which include: Dream Big Spa Day, Mother & Daughter Pajama Party, and The F.I.R.E. Awards.

Tickets are available at: Gee’s Clippers 2200 N. MLK Drive, Phat Cuts 6206 W. Capitol Drive and Eventbrite. For table sales and sponsorship email tinanixon@mysistaskeepHer. com To become a sponsor or to sponsor a student for the F.I.R.E. Awards please visit our website at www.mysistaskeepher.com

About My Sista’s KeepHer

Poetry is the tool used to foster positive self-expression and self-discovery. We have empowered thousands of young women in middle and high schools throughout the metro Milwaukee area. We believe “When you stand and share your story in an empowering way, your story will heal you and your story will heal somebody else.” – Iyanla Vanzant.

For more information or to donate to My Sista’s KeepHer, please visit our website at www.mysistaskeepher.com.