MPS Releases Budget Proposal for 2019-2020 School Year

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Last week, Milwaukee Public Schools released its 2019-2020 budget. While the priority has always been the students, this new budget’s outward focus is the students and ensuring that a majority of the funding goes towards them to contribute to their success.

The proposed budget equates to $1.2 billion.

Dr. Keith Posley, the MPS superintendent, said the budget came to be partly based on Gov. Tony Evers’ budget, which emphasized education.

As the former state superintendent, Evers has always emphasized education. In his proposed budget, Evers stated that he wants to put money back into the education system to support the students and teachers.

According to MPS’s press release, Posley’s proposal ninety cents of every dollar in the School Operations Fund going towards the students. During the 2018- 2019 school year 88 cents went towards students.

“While difficult decisions have been made to balance the budget,” Posley said. “We are hopeful that the governor’s budget will restore funds needed to strengthen high-quality education experiences for children in Milwaukee Public Schools.”

If the budget is passed, it aims to achieve several goals, which were named by the Milwaukee Board of School Directors. The goals include: academic achievement; student, family and community engagement; and effect and efficient operations.

Posley said in order to achieve these goals, MPS has identified the Five Priorities for Success and is working on implementing them in the academic year to come. The Five Priorities for Success are: 1) To increase academic achievement and accountability, 2) Improve district and school culture, 3) Develop the staff, 4) Ensure fiscal responsibility and transparency and 5) Strengthen communication and collaboration.

As part of its mission to achieve the Five Priorities for Success, MPS has allocated resources to areas through the school system. According to the press release, there’s been an increase in school-based funding, school improvement supports, regional development efforts, an increase in the number of teachers and paraprofessionals at the schools and Milwaukee community recreational services.

The budget proposal can be found at mpsmke.com/ budget. The public can comment on the budget to the Milwaukee Board of Directors on May 21 and May 23 at 6:30 pm at the MPS Central Services Auditorium, 5225 W. Vliet St. (Dates and times may change)

The Board will make its decision regarding the budget on May 30.

For more information on scheduling go to esb.milwaukee.k12.wi.us.