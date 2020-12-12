Milwaukee Organizations Join DJ Jazzy Jeff and Local Music Influencers, for the Hip Hop and Health Virtual Event

The event is designed to inform and entertain Milwaukee while providing an experience of health empowerment.

To promote the importance of health information in the Black and Brown community and beyond as we close the year, Milwaukee organizations are coming together to host “Hip Hop and Health”—a live, virtual panel event moderated by Carrie “Noni Juice” Mahone with a live performance by renown DJ Jazzy Jeff of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

The event will take place on Dec. 13 at 6:30 PM CST, and feature a two-part panel conversation, discussing vital questions about health information as it intersects with Hip Hop culture. The panel will explore how Hip Hop and its culture connect with positive health practices.

Local business owners, educators, community leaders, and health advocates will be featured panelists, including:

County Executive David Crowley

Alderman Khalif Rainey

State Representative Kalan Haywood II

Biko Baker, PhD, founder of Render Tech

Que El-Amin, co-founder of Young Enterprising Society

Zeno Franco, PhD, Associate Professor at Medical College of Wisconsin

Steph Crosley, owner of Priority Clothing

Rayna Andrews, founder of The Healthy Food Movement

Homer Blow, Program Director of WNOV 860 Radio and founder of blowradio.com

Bria Grant, founder of Unite WI

Lexi Brunson, owner, and publisher of CopyWrite Magazine

Darius Smith, co-founder of Black Space

Michael & Cheyenne Brown, co-founders of Positive Vibes Elite Sports

Ayana Edmonds, founder of Yaya Choreography

County Executive David Crowley along with other health providers will address the panel and audience with educational information during the event.

An event about Hip Hop will never just have a simple question-and-answer format. “Hip Hop and Health” will also include live music, thanks to live DJs—DJ Jazzy Jeff and Milwaukee’s own & DJ Snack Daddy—art features, and “Health Trivia” prize money will be awarded by answering questions based on health empowerment information provided in the registration process. Also, locally owned minority businesses still serving customers during the COVID-19 pandemic will be promoted during the event in partnership and collaboration with MKE Black App.

During the event, campaigns of local art collaborations that took place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the “Mask On It” song and challenge, will be highlighted. This song was commissioned by the Creative Health Collective and Robert “Biko” Baker, PhD. The song was produced by Ray Nitti, Bizness Boi and RellBeatz and features over 8 Milwaukee based Hip Hop artists.

The event is Free, Family-Friendly, and will not be your traditional “talking at you” virtual experience.

Please visit hiphopandhealth.com for details and to register for the event before December 12th.