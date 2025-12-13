Milwaukee Native’s Message is That All Jews Belong

‘Jason Belongs’ picture book, covered by Chronicle Book Corner columnist Liza Wiemer

By Liza Wiemer

Special to the Chronicle

Jason Schachter McKinney, a 47-year-old former Milwaukeean, cantorial soloist, singer, composer, and actor, has many extraordinary achievements, from singing Hanukkah songs at the White House to performing at some of the most prestigious concert halls across the world including the Lincoln Center. And now there is a picture book about him titled, Jason Belongs, which will not only inspire readers, but serves as a reminder that the Jewish people are diverse and each one of us “belongs.”

Here is our interview:

Q: In December 2024, you were honored by your alma mater, Whitefish Bay High School, and inducted into the Fine Arts Wall of Fame. What did that experience mean to you?

I am honored to be on the Wall of Fame with such amazing artists from so many backgrounds. It’s amazing to be part of such an excellent legacy of people who truly love the Fine arts. If my photo might help to inspire those in the future, then I am a very happy person.

Q: What does being Jewish mean to you today?

Being a Jew for me is to learn about the Torah, to be a good human to everyone, to be humble before the Almighty and to give thanks for all blessings.

Q: You’ve traveled across the globe and sang in some of the most prestigious places. Please share one of two transformative or unforgettable experiences in your journey.

Perhaps when a rabbi had to come to the street in Mexico City to verify that I was Jewish before the federal guard would allow me to pass. They also welcomed me with open arms and invited me up to the Torah and for lunch afterward.

Q: What kinds of prejudice do you still face today within the Jewish community?

Jews of color will always have to hear questions about the validity of their Judaism.

“How are you Jewish?” A great reply: “I’m fine, how are you? Jewish!”

Q: What important lesson(s) have you learned from your journey that you can share with readers?

Be comfortable in who you are and try to be patient with people who might not understand how widespread Judaism is in the world. Don’t be afraid to show what you believe in. Seek out those who might need to meet you and learn your story.

Q: What was the process like to see your story come to life in a picture book?

It was a wild and long process. First, Audrey and I had to decide what the story would be, we had hours long video sessions together where she would listen to me talk about life growing up as a Jew of color in America. We then tried to figure out the best story arc, and once we felt confident, we workshopped the story with a cohort of trusted colleagues. We then went through the long process of finding a publisher. Once we got picked up, we started working with the illustrator, starting small with characters and then putting the pictures with the story. It was amazing, I would love to do it again.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share with readers? If so, what is it?

The story is just one way to inspire people to be true to themselves and try and be comfortable in their own skin. Always let the light from above shine through you and “Let it Shine.”

In town: Jason Schachter McKinney

On Saturday, Dec. 20, Jason Schachter McKinney will be making several Milwaukee-area stops to discuss “Jason Belongs”:

Wonderland Book Shop, Shorewood, 11 a.m. Reading and book signing event.

Congregation B’nai Israel Ner Tamid, with Q&A, 12:30 p.m.

Niche Book Bar, 3:30-5 p.m., a Black and woman owned and operated bookstore at 1937 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill neighborhood.

Jason Schachter McKinney, who is of Black and Jewish heritage, is the nephew of the Honorable Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and is the son of Harriet Schachter McKinney and Gerald McKinney . This piece is an exclusive to The Milwaukee Courier and is reprinted by permission of The Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle, which appears in the December 2025 issue.