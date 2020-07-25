Milwaukee County Honors BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month

By Karen Stokes

July is BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Color) Mental Health Awareness Month. The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division (BHD) are working to change structural inequities that exist within our systems and make services more accessible for everyone.

BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month was established nationally in 2008 to encourage awareness of mental illness among BIPOC communities and improve access to behavioral health care. Nationwide, these communities face an increased risk of suicide, serious mental illnes, and higher feelings of stress and anxiety, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“BIPOC Mental Health Month is important because people stigmatize health when it centers around mental health,” said Marietta Luster, interim director of the Milwaukee County Disabilities Services Division. “It’s important to take a month to work with the resources we have and shed some light on mental health needs.”

Formally known as Minority Mental Health Month, the word ‘minority’ was replaced by the term BIPOC. Minority emphasizes the power differential between “majority” and “minority” groups and can make people of color feel as though “minority” is synonymous with inferiority, according to Mental Health America.

Luster explained that sometimes people don’t want the stigma of mental illness and that attitude goes back to years and years of how people were reared and how they see mental health. Many in this population don’t recognize mental health as another illness just like diabetes.

In 2017, Milwaukee County was named the most segregated city in the country by the Census Bureau. In 2019, Milwaukee became the first city in America to declare racism as a public health crisis.

“Milwaukee County’s vision is to be the healthiest county in Wisconsin by achieving racial equity. Our vision is more crucial than it has ever been before, because now, we are facing two public health emergencies, COVID-19 and the deep-rooted emergency of structural and systematic racism,” said Luster.

COVID-19 has cast a spotlight on racial and health disparities. The BIPOC communities face numerous barriers to entry for physical and mental health services including language, stigma, insurance, accessibility, awareness and affordability. Recently, Milwaukee County has committed $1.6 million of its CARES Act funding to help support and sustain essential mental health services that BHD provides to our most vulnerable communities.

Mental illness has no boundaries. Recently, in the media, Kanye West and Tamar Braxton have made headlines due to their struggles with their mental health. Even though some put celebrities on a pedestal, they experience everything anyone else does.

“Everybody can experience this, it doesn’t matter race, gender or economic status. Mental Health conditions do not discriminate. Tamar and Kanye have better access to resources but they are experiencing the same challenges,” said Luster.

There are local community resources available for individuals seeking mental health services which include:

The 24-hour crisis line, (414)-257-7222, has clinicians available to offer support and guidance and connect callers to additional resources.

IMPACT 2-1-1 is a free, confidential helpline that connects callers to information and resources in the community.

Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division, 9455 W. Watertown Plank Rd., provides resources for adults and adolescents in need of mental health services.