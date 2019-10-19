Medical College of Wisconsin, Froedtert Hospital Announce Hope to Health Campaign

Unprecedented Philanthropic Partnership Raising $225 Million to Drive Health Innovation in Community and Across Wisconsin

The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) and Froedtert Hospital announced on Oct. 16th, the public launch of the Hope to Health Campaign, an unprecedented philanthropic partnership. Since July 2015, the organizations have been working toward a goal of $225 million by December 2020 to accelerate discovery of life-saving biomedical research, transform healthcare education to ensure a strong workforce for tomorrow, to continue to lead the way in cancer research and care, and to drive the health and vitality for and with the community.

The comprehensive campaign is propelled by MCW’s and Froedtert Hospital’s bold vision to redefine health beyond healthcare and commitment to partnerships that that enable a healthy and vibrant community, where everyone has access to health.

“We know the challenges, and the world looks to us for innovation,” said John Raymond, Sr., MD, President and CEO of MCW. “As the only academic health system and largest biomedical research institution in eastern Wisconsin, and top provider of doctors for the state, we have a responsibility to drive breakthroughs and innovations that elevate health in our community. We need philanthropic partners to help us realize our vision.”

“Together, MCW and Froedtert Hospital are an essential engine for healthcare excellence,” said Cathy Jacobson, President and CEO of Froedtert Health. “We need philanthropic partners to help us realize our vision. The funds raised through the Hope to Health Campaign will allow us to continue to further our vision and to bring both hope and health to as many people as possible in our region, state and beyond.”

The Hope to Health Campaign addresses MCW and Froedtert Hospital’s most urgent priorities:

• Accelerating research and advancing patient care, including growing basic science and translational research programs in neurosciences and cardiovascular diseases; addressing the behavioral health crisis; advancing precision medicine and data science; and investing in emerging technologies.

• Transforming healthcare education, including boosting student scholarships and support programs for learners at MCW and Froedtert Hospital; and innovating in health sciences education.

• Leading the way in cancer research and care, including increasing patient participation in cancer clinical trials; building a world-class cancer research facility; and reducing cancer disparities in collaboration with community partners.

• Driving health and vitality with our community, including striving for health equity; driving workforce development; and engaging with the community and partners for sustained impact.

“Every day, people come in search of hope and they find it because the finest researchers and best clinicians are right here in our own backyard,” said Linda Mellowes, a Hope to Health Campaign Advisor and donor. “These incredible institutions are making our community a healthier place, and they are truly deserving of our support.”

The Linda T. and John A. Mellowes Endowed Innovation and Discovery Fund, a $6.5 million gift to the Hope to Health Campaign, will help to advance genomic sciences and precision medicine at MCW.

The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Trust and Kern Family Foundation gave the largest individual non-corporate philanthropic gift in MCW’s history with an investment of $37.9 million. The investment established MCW’s Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Institute for the Transformation of Medical Education, or the Kern Institute, as well as the Kern National Network for Caring and Character in Medicine. MCW and six other medical schools across the nation lead collaborative innovations in medical education and advance caring and character in the profession of medicine.

In addition, Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund announced a $25 million pledge – the largest in the organization’s history – for MCW in partnership with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to accelerate research to fight pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

Since the start of the Hope to Health Campaign, more than 20,000 donors have made contributions and 38 of these donors have contributed $1 million or more during the campaign. As of Oct. 15, 2019, the Campaign has raised $209.5 million or 93 percent of the $225 million goal.

The response to the Hope to Health Campaign has been extremely encouraging, but more work remains.

To learn more about the effort and to donate to the Hope to Health Campaign, visit www.hopetohealthcampaign.org.

Campaign Advisors include Jon Hammes, Ted Kellner, David Lubar and Linda Mellowes. The Campaign Cabinet includes Kurt Bechthold, Dr. Dan Geenen, Dr. David Haskell (in memoriam), Dr. Shekar Kurpad, Arlene Lee, David Marcus, Patti McKeithan, Cory Nettles, Ann Dudley Shannon, Dr. Roy Silverstein, and Dr. Jim Thomas.

About Froedtert Hospital:

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin supporting a shared mission of patient care, innovation, medical research and education. Our health network operates eastern Wisconsin’s only academic medical center and adult Level I Trauma Center at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, an internationally recognized training and research center engaged in thousands of clinical trials and studies. The Froedtert & MCW health network, which includes five hospitals, more than 1,600 physicians and nearly 40 health centers and clinics, draws patients from throughout the Midwest and the nation. In our most recent fiscal year, outpatient visits exceeded 1.1 million, inpatient admissions to our hospitals were 49,250 and visits to our network physicians totaled 932,000. For more information, visit froedtert.com.

About the Medical College of Wisconsin:

With a history dating back to 1893, The Medical College of Wisconsin is dedicated to leadership and excellence in education, patient care, research and community engagement. More than 1,400 students are enrolled in MCW’s medical school and graduate school programs in Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Central Wisconsin. MCW’s School of Pharmacy opened in 2017. A major national research center, MCW is the largest research institution in the Milwaukee metro area and second largest in Wisconsin. In the last ten years, faculty received more than $1.5 billion in external support for research, teaching, training and related purposes. This total includes highly competitive research and training awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Annually, MCW faculty direct or collaborate on more than 3,100 research studies, including clinical trials. Additionally, more than 1,600 physicians provide care in virtually every specialty of medicine for more than $2.8 million patients annually.