Medical College of Wisconsin Encouraged Students to Be Scientists for the Day at Milwaukee Urban League’s STEAM Into Careers Summit

The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) participated in the Milwaukee Urban League’s STEAM Into Careers Youth Summit on Thursday, Feb. 27, where Milwaukee Public Schools middle school students came to the Wisconsin State Fair Grounds for a day filled with opportunities for students to take education to another level through hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) activities and interaction with professionals in relevant fields.

MCW’s session focused on how genes influence individual health. With help from MCW medical students Quamaine Bond and Madeleine Sookdeo, the students extracted their own DNA and put it in a necklace to take home – an activity as educational as it was entertaining.

The goal of STEAM Into Careers was to engage students in fun, interactive activities, increase their STEAM literacy and give them the opportunity to participate in real life inquiry and open-minded exploration. The experiences from the summit stimulated students’ curiosity and encouraged further exploration into STEAM related pursuits, stoking an interest early in life and potentially inspiring the next generation of STEAM professionals.

