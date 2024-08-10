Looks are Deceiving: Why you Should Vote “NO” for Both Constitutional Amendments on August 13th

By State Senator-Elect Dora Drake

Time and time again, we ask for more resources to fund resources to address racial and economic disparities, public safety, housing, and education. Even though the GOP-controlled state legislature has yet to allocate the resources we need to have safe and healthy communities, one way our state legislature’s power is balanced is due to the Governor. Wisconsin’s governors have one of the strongest veto powers in the country, despite the attempts made by Speaker Vos and the GOP-controlled state legislature to remove those powers during the Lame Duck Session. But these two constitutional amendments are another attempt to strip the Governor’s power by making it more difficult to allocate resources in times of emergency.

It is already disingenuous to propose two questions to the public on how our State Constitution should be changed in a confusing manner. In addition, these two questions are on the ballot for primary election, which historically have lower voter turnout numbers. As elected officials, we need to be clear about what we are presenting to the public and include the public in the democratic process as often as possible. Therefore, it is time to make it plain and state what these constitutional amendments would do, how this impacts you, and why voting on August 13 matters.

The language for the constitutional amendments on the ballot read as follows:

1. Question 1: “Delegation of appropriation power. Shall section 35 (1) of article IV of the constitution be created to provide that the legislature may not delegate its sole power to determine how moneys shall be appropriated?”

2. Question 2: “Allocation of federal moneys. Shall section 35 (2) of article IV of the constitution be created to prohibit the governor from allocating any federal moneys the governor accepts on behalf of the state without the approval of the legislature by joint resolution or as provided by legislative rule?”

Both constitutional amendments are asking if we want to limit the authority of Wisconsin governors to spend federal funds and provide more oversight to the State Legislature. Federal funds would include resources on healthcare, roads, and emergency relief such as the ARPA dollars provided during the COVID pandemic.

The Governor’s authority in this manner was never called into question, especially when Governor Scott Walker was in office. But Speaker Vos has criticized how Governor Evers used his discretion on how ARPA dollars should be spent in Wisconsin. Some of those ARPA dollars were spent to support small and minority-owned business owners to stay afloat and provide medical supplies and masks for healthcare personnel.

If both constitutional amendments pass on August 13, there will be more gridlock in the State Legislature because of the process required to come to an agreement. Plus, history and experience have taught us that this process can take months to approve and release these funds instead of releasing them promptly. Our community deserves a state government that can adequately fund necessary programs and infrastructure, especially in times of need and relief for our communities without the concern of red tape slowing this process. For these reasons, I urge you to go to the polls and vote “NO” on both constitutional amendments on August. 13th.