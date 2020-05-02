LL Coogi’s “Wolves Dance in the Night 2” is an Ode to his Lost Brothers and Inspiration to Stay Hungry

By Dylan Deprey

LL Coogi is carnivorous when it comes to rap.

From verbally assaulting his opponents in battle rap, to viciously attacking beats on his numerous projects, LL Coogi continues to consume every obstacle in his path.

The Milwaukee emcee is no stranger to local and national battle rap circles.

Between his start on leagues like Art of War 414 and SpitDatHeat, he has continued to level up. Whether it’s going toe-to-toe on the nationally recognized Ultimate Rap League (URL), or brawling alongside Dot Mob or his Hoodlum Gang brethren, bar after bar, he buries his opponents.

When it comes to making music, he shreds the stigma that battle rappers can’t make good music.

“My music and my battle rap sound completely different, almost like an entirely different person,” he said. “I just go in and keep bringing the real street, real heartfelt and touch on things people can relate to.”

When he dropped his “Cold March” project in early March, tracks like “Old Flame” utilized his bars and wordplay, while addressing his personal issues on an introspective level.

As he received great reception from the project, he planned on releasing “Cold March 2,” until his personal life took a major downward spiral. He lost two of his close friends within the same week. Berg unfortunately passed away, and Ruffin was locked up. Both were his daughter’s uncles.

As he put the “Cold March” sequel on hold, he laid his pain on tracks, and eventually released the 5-song EP “Wolves Dance in the Night,” towards the end of March.

“I had a lot on my mind, and I used that as fuel,” he said.

While the EP had knocking percussion that he would normally ride over in other projects, the overall sound in “Wolves Dance in the Night” was grim and mournful. Though his music was a reflection of his life, it was a different side of LL Coogi.

He addressed his pain and loss on the tracks, “RIP Berg” and “Letter to Ruffin.”

“RIP Berg” was an ode to his lost brother and to the battles they had won. The heavy bass and rattling hi-hats blissfully blended alongside an R&B sample. “Letter to Ruffin” was LL Coogi reminiscing on the good times he had with his brother before letters and automated phone calls were the only way to communicate.

As COVID-19 and quarantine kept LL Coogi from performing and the battle rap stage, he continued to work. Eventually, he had enough songs for another project.

LL Coogi released “Wolves Dance in the Night 2” at the end of April.

“I wanted to create a really heartfelt, classic EP,” he said. ““I put my heart out on the first one, and I kept it going in the name of Berg.”

The eight song EP features vocals and production from: Dolla AKA Bagsz, Element Rhymes, S H I I K, Meccah Maloh and Miltown Bloe.

While some pigeonhole Milwaukee rappers into the “Slap” sound, LL Coogi continues to fuse his battle bars and street anthems over glistening vocal samples and thumping beats.

He strolls down memory lane while living on 23rd and Keefe in “Scottie Pippen Soul Intro,” as he addresses the plights and pitfalls that make him the man he is today.

On tracks like “Ghost of Rick James,” LL Coogi paints his life in Milwaukee over Vice City vibes. The 80’s inspired track emphasizes his stake as a hustler-turned-business-man after investing in his craft and independent label, 93OG Music Group.

Songs like “Sunday” and “Bag Up” have trap flavored sounds that mesh perfectly with his message to continue working even when the odds are stacked against you.

As the entire state continues to stay on lockdown, LL Coogi stays locked in. Whether he’s in the studio or on stage, he is hungry, and his output in battle rap and music discography shows. There’s no slowing down for LL Coogi.

He said he’s got a “Wolves Dance in the Night 3” and “Cold March 2” on the way.

“I’m inspired to just bring real hip-hop. It’s not just bars, it’s me telling my life,” he said.

LL Coogi would like to thank all of his supporters especially Undray Tillman, Sadie and Pimpin Cube.

“Wolves Dance in the Night 2” is available on all streaming platforms.

Visit https://www.llcoogi.net/ for more information.