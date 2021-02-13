The Madison Times

The Madison Times

Lao Food Box Drives on February 12 and 26

On February 12, 2021 Lao Food Box Drive at Wat Lao (Buddhist Temple on 19th & National) where volunteers gathered to help unload/load & distribute Food Boxes in 10 degree weather to the needy via local community organizations. Around 10:30am a semi-trailer driven from Atlanta, GA arrived with over 1000 Food Boxes containing meat, milk, cheese, fruits & vegetables for distribution.

Channy Rasavong (head of ULED merging w/ LCCW)) and Hinhpalom Phouybanhdyt & Soumaly Bounket (Lao Comm Center WI (LCCW) president & vice pres) along with many volunteers coordinated the drive. Amongst the volunteers in 10 degree weather were AAPI Coalition WI & LCCW Board members like Ron & Christine Kuramoto, Tenzin Rampa, Adrian Chan. Other notables were Milw Police Dept Officer Al Contreras was present to facilitate traffic, Mayhoua Moua & Zongcheng Moua who loaded 358 boxes for distribution at Milw Consortium for Hmong Health and St. Michael’s Church.

