Joe Biden Accepts the Democratic Party Nomination for President

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

It’s been an eventful past week with the Democratic National Convention. The four-day convention came to a close on Thursday, Aug. 20 with former Vice President Joe Biden accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

Biden’s political career began with the New Castle County Council, according to his bio. He later joined the U.S. Senate before becoming vice president in 2008 alongside President Barack Obama. After eight years in the White House and following the death of his son, Biden waited until 2020 to enter the presidential race.

On the final night of the convention, Biden appeared on the national stage to accept the nomination and outline his plan for the next four years.

He opened his speech with a quote by civil rights leader, Ella Baker.

“Give people light and they will find a way,” Biden said.

He continued. “Those are words for our time. The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger, too much fear, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word. If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us not the worst. I will be an ally of the light not the darkness. It is time for us, We the People to come together.”

Biden stated that while he while he is the Democratic candidate, he will be an American president. He will work hard for all Americans, even the ones who didn’t support him.

“That’s the job of a president. To represent all of us, not just our base or our party. This is not a partisan movement. This must be an American movement,” he said.

Biden continued that 2020 has seen four historic crises: the pandemic, the economic crisis, racial injustices and climate change. All elections are important, but this one is consequential, he said. America must choose which path it will take, the path of shadow and suspicion or the path of hope and light.

“This is a life-changing election that will determine America’s future for a very long time,” he said. “Who we are as a nation. What we stand for. And, most importantly, who we want to be. That’s all on the ballot.”

This current president can be judged by the facts, Biden said. Five million Americans have been infected with COVID-19, 170,000 have died, 50 million people have filed for unemployment, 10 million are going to lose their health insurance and 6 million small businesses have closed. If the current president is reelected, it will be four more years of the same thing.

If elected president, Biden’s first step is to take control of the virus. Until the virus is dealt with, the economy, education and lives of the American people will not get back on track, Biden said. The current president has failed to protect America, he said.

“As president, I will make you this promise: I will protect America. I will defend us from every attack. Seen. And unseen. Always. Without exception. Every time.”

Biden also spoke on his plans if elected including his economic plan, which focuses on jobs in manufacturing and technology; his plan to revive the Affordable Care Act; his education plan, where people can afford to go to college; his climate change plan and more.

He noted that young people are some of the most powerful voices speaking out and it’s essential that they are listened to.

Biden said that the president’s remarks regarding the events in Charlottesville were a wake-up call that sparked his decision to run. This is one of America’s darkest moments, Biden said, regarding the civil unrest and racial inequities clearly apparent in America.

In America’s darkest moments, some of the greatest progress was made, he said. It is time to find the light, he added.

“I have always believed you can define America in one word: Possibilities,” Biden said. “That in America, everyone, and I mean everyone, should be given the opportunity to go as far as their dreams and God-given ability will take them.”

He continued, “May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight as love and hope and light joined in the battle for the soul of the nation. And this is a battle that we, together, will win.”

To view Biden’s full speech and the rest of the convention, visit demconvention.com.