It’s Open Enrollment Time!

Ascension Wisconsin Encourages our Community to Enroll in Health Insurance Beginning Nov. 1.

Ascension Wisconsin encourages our community to enroll in health insurance beginning Nov. 1.

Unfortunately, accidents and unexpected medical procedures do occur. Having a health insurance helps pay for some of those unforeseen costs and provides financial protection against ongoing large medical bills.

Throughout the month of November, you will hear the voices of Ascension Wisconsin’s Dr. O’Rell Williams, Dr. Aishah Aslam, and Julia Means encouraging our community to enroll in health insurance. Julia Means, a nurse at Ascension St. Joseph, and the founder of Blanket of Love wants our community to be healthy for yourself, your family and especially for your babies. Dr. Williams is very passionate about the health of his community. He is a Vincent High School graduate and former Milwaukee firefighter. Currently, Dr. Williams is an Internal Medicine Doctor and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Ascension St. Joseph who advocates for health insurance because it is important that as a community we stay healthy, and a part of that is ensuring that you and your family have health insurance. Dr. Aslam, a new Cardiologist servicing our community from Ascension St. Joseph expresses the need for insurance because she’s dedicated her expertise to serving patients first hand who experience high blood pressure and other challenges around heart health.

Enroll for health insurance from now to Dec. 15th. We can help you enroll. Call Stephanie at (414-585-3195) for more information. Or you can enroll on-line at www.healthcare.gov.

Be healthy for you. Be healthy for your family. Be healthy for your babies.

Ascension. Listening to you. Caring for you.