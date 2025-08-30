It’s About THAT Time!!!

Kweku’s Korner

Preparing for the Upcoming School Year – Part TWO

Focus: Mental Wellness: Non-Tangible Tools for the Back-To-School Toolbox

By Stacey O. Smith

Educational Consultant Blaquesmith, LLC

The start of a new school year brings a mix of emotions for both parents and children— excitement, anxiety, hope, and maybe even a bit of nervousness. Beyond the standard school supplies checklist, it’s crucial to focus on emotional and mental preparation. Here’s how parents can help set the stage for a smooth and confident return to school:

1. Self-Assess: (for Parents)

For parents, the start of the year can be anxiety-inducing. The pressure is on to reinstate routines after the summer break, arrange for new activities, and coordinate schedules.

• Prioritize and Plan Ahead: Create a realistic plan that prioritizes essential tasks while allowing for flexibility. Planning ahead can help reduce last-minute stress, whether it involves preparing school supplies, establishing routines, or organizing schedules.

• Delegate Responsibilities: Don’t try to do everything on your own. Involve your children in age-appropriate tasks, and if possible, share responsibilities with your partner or family members. Delegation lightens the load and teaches valuable life skills.

• Set Boundaries for Work and Home Life: Establish clear boundaries between work and family time to avoid burnout. Make sure to carve out time each day to unwind and recharge.

• Practice Self-Compassion: You don’t have to be a perfect parent. Back-to-school season is a busy time, and it’s okay if everything isn’t flawless. Be kind to yourself and recognize that doing your best is enough.

• Stay Connected and Seek Support: Share tips and connect with other parents who understand what you’re going through. If your stress becomes too overwhelming, don’t hesitate to reach out for professional support.

2. Address Back-to-School Anxiety

Talk about general interests, worries, and goals

• Ask open-ended questions

• Respond attentively

• Use a nonjudgmental tone

• Create an environment that promotes open dialogue

3. Maintain Open Conversations Around Difficult Topics

• Bullying

• Difficulty with friendships

• Academic pressures

• Identity

4. Keep an Eye Out for (and address) Subtle and Significant Changes

Changes in your child’s patterns or disposition may be an indicator of distress. If you notice any of these changes in your child that cannot be explained by a medical condition, seek help from a mental health professional.

• Frequent headaches

• Stomach/indigestion issues

• Tearfulness

• Abnormal isolation

• Disinterest in activities they previously enjoyed

• Significant changes in appetite

• Change in sleep pattern

• Self-harm

5. Last, but not least … Find the Balance Between Support and Independence

This is a difficult one for a self-identified hover-mom of teens. Our fears so often get in the way! However, it is crucial to strike a balance between supporting our children and encouraging independence. Allowing them to experience failure can be a valuable learning opportunity. Discovering that they can survive failure and then make different choices the next time is an important lesson. Allowing our “babies” to handle some conflicts on their own will help build confidence.

Keep a close eye on the conflict, tho’ … Mama Bears Stay Vigilant and Stay READY!!!