Insight #4: The Declining Importance of Jesus in the Global Economy

Purpose: To remind Black Americans of a requirement to never “surrender all,” but to continuously “reconsider all.” Our world was hijacked: Mental and physical aspects of our lives were reconfigured improperly. Hence, we must use all means available to: (1) Build trust and unity; (2) agree on a plan for our future; (3) execute the plan and produce liberty; and (4) work to reestablish ourselves as global leaders with power sufficient to return our (Earth) world to its paradisical state. This is what prophets—including “the Christ”—would do.

The title of this Insight will undoubtedly ring a bell for those familiar with William Julius Wilson’s 1978 book, The Declining Significance of Race. Nevertheless, the title may appear or sound awkward because a direct connection between “Jesus the Christ” and the U.S. and global economies is rarely fathomed; yet it is at the heart of Black America’s (Afrodescendant’s) predicament. The latter statement will become obvious as you read this Insight.

Below, we present a chapter from a small 2024 volume entitled, Merida Musings.i The title of this very brief chapter is “Jesus the Salesman,” and we present it immediately below without further elaboration.

__________

“Jesus the Salesman”

Any long-term sales strategy involves a logo or icon.

Nearly 2000 years ago, Europeans decided that their logo would feature whiteness. They decided that they would engage in an endless campaign to convince the world that: “If it was not white then it could not be right.” But duality characterizes our world. Therefore, for completeness, Europeans also had to convince the world that: “If it is black, then it must be whack.”

Yes, you can wear white clothes. You can paint walls and buildings white. You can even make the face of clocks ubiquitously white. You can confirm without limit that whiteness is associated with purity, cleanliness, and with the very best.

But what was probably the most enduring aspect of Europeans’ strategy to conquer and subjugate the world, was to characterize and label their pinkish or yellowish skin tone as white.

However, undoubtedly, the most important and powerful aspect of their strategy was to take an otherwise fundamentally pure message of unconditional love, transform it into a “religion,” and then characterize/label the personality linked to that message as a White person.

Jesus as a White male was sufficient to set the stage for all future actions to swarm around the world—hither and thither—as locusts raping knowledge and material resources (human and otherwise) wherever they landed. But taking what they found was insufficient to sustain their desired position in the world. They knew that what they took would not sustain them forever. That where and what they raped would be restored by time. That it would be necessary to return and rape again and again. Therefore, they deposited their “religion” into the rich soil (human minds) wherever they swarmed.

By planting their “religion,” they established an insurance policy the premiums for which would be paid in the form of periodic religious proselytization that would condition and recondition the environment repeatedly with the notion that only good can come from white and that good can only be accessed through the ubiquitous icon of their religion—Jesus.

This brings us to the core of this Merida musing.

Our first notable observation in Merida broadly was that the Western World in the form of US corporations were in no way absent. Whether your favorite commercial enterprises are Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, MacDonalds, Burger King, Krispy Kreme, or Star Bucks, you should not fear that these enterprises would not be here. Accordingly, it was logical to find that US clothing, shoes, information technology equipment, toys and other goods and services would be on display in the Galeria shopping mall located immediately across from our Merida lodging place.

While promenading around the mall, our first blush realization was that the manikins and photographs almost never reflected the skin tone of the people for whom these advertising devices were intended. Not to say that the range of skin tones in Merida does not span the spectrum. But most of the people here would not be considered “White” by a Black American—irrespective of the US Government’s recognition of most Spanish speaking persons as White.

Of course, the entire arrangement (the roads, the streets, the cars, the homes, the food, the stores, the schools, the churches, etc.) is ultimately organized/designed to ensure the sustainment of White superiority, which means that White-owned firms sell back to so-called “people of color” the very products that those same “people of color” produce. And, oh BTW, the purchase prices of these products include hefty markups that support the grand lives of those who have organized the production and who have subjugated the people.

While continuing the promenade around the first and second floors of the Galeria shopping mall, I was startled/shocked unpleasantly by a particular image that graced the walls of a clothing store.

The name of the store is not important. What is important is the image that looked seriously and convincingly back at me.

The image was of a White male, who possessed the iconic visage of Jesus. The identification was immediate and certain. This image is pervasive in old King James versions of the Holy Bible. You can find it on fans that were (and may still be) available and used on Sunday mornings in tightly packed and nearly sweltering churches in the heat of summer throughout the US South. It remains on innumerable stained-glass windows in churches all over the US and around the world. This image of Jesus, as always, was White-faced with middle parted shoulder-length hair and a full-faced beard. This despite the Book of Revelations’ declaration (1:14-15) that he possesses burnished bronze skin and hair of lamb’s wool. In this case he did not wear a white flowing robe. He was dressed in a black silk shirt, black trousers, and a white jacket. This image megaphones: It is simple and clear in black and white that if you purchase this outfit or one like it, then you will have the best, and you will be the best that you can be because you will be like him. The him that is perfect. The him that is holy and right. The him that is White. Your wearing of these textiles will place you in touch with the divine and you will look and feel divine. If true, then who would dare reject this proposition?

Whatever Jesus was, did he ever imagine himself 2000 plus years later serving as the logo, the icon, for enterprises the world over? Did Jesus see himself as the ultimate salesman?

What a strategy for global domination—economically, mentally, physically, and spiritually.

At least now, Black/African people of the world know what we must do to effect and complete our rise. Take 2000 years to invert and obliterate the lie and convince the world of the truth: Blackness (in all its aspects) is consistent with the nature of the Creator and humans. In that context, we must identify a logo, an icon, that possesses a lived herstory of greatness and righteousness. Then push that icon around the world through actual—not phantom—good deeds and good will.

Can Harriet Tubman be as successful a salesperson as Jesus? Like Jesus, Harriet can help us transform the world to embody loving and caring principles that were embodied in the original teachings of Jesus and the original teachings of all other great religions: Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, and Judaism. By so doing, Black men, women, boys, and girls, can bring the world back to its originally intended condition where there is peace on Earth and goodwill toward all.

It is important to recall that even the Europeans record Jesus as despising commercialization of that which was holy and righteous (i.e., the temple). It would only be just and right that, given the chance, he would dispel from the hearts, minds, and consciousnesses of humans those who have featured him as “Jesus the salesman.”

__________

Simply put, “Jesus the Salesman” hints at the extent to which White Supremacy has victimized our world. Like the question, “once a slave, forever a slave?” the answer is “NO” to the question “once a victim forever a victim?”ii

While efforts are continuously underway to unearth the roots of White Supremacy and this disease’s horrific effects on the global population, to date, only a few efforts have come with sufficient force and power to produce White Supremacy’s demise. However, this very long winning streak by European haters of non-Europeans will not end until non-Europeans perform the following work:

Relearn our assignments as residents of our Earth home and come to appreciate very much our and others’ efforts to fulfill those assignments. Commit to remaining as “natural” as possible versus transforming our fundamental nature just to prove that technology is not likely to ever exceed the full breadth, scope, quality of all human capacities. iii Adopt and execute the four “means” listed in the “purpose” of this Insight to affect the reconfiguring of our being and repreparing us to fulfill our assignments as keepers, maintainers, and sustainers of the Earth.

In addition, as the runup to our “Black Friday” sales, “can’t miss” holiday sales generally, and unending jewelry store advertisements for those who want to purchase something of significance, but possess no significant funds, we suggest a pause to consider what we said nearly 15 years ago about the end-of-year holiday season and the end-of-times mentality that is tightly associated with Jesus’ return as “Savior for the world” and with the end of each calendar year. If we pause under this tremendous pressure to “surrender all,” we may find that we may continue living for some time beyond December 31st, and that if we plan our future—especially one guided by “Group Economics”—and execute the plan well, then we (Black (Afrodescendant) Americans) can undo the White Supremacy mindset and forge a new mentality consistent with Jesus’s true philosophy of loving and living freely.iv,v Accordingly, we can build a new world where the “golden rule” (“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”) becomes the order of the day; a world for which all wise and good people pray.

©BlackEconomics.org

11/21/25

