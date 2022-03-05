The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Inaccuracies in Special Counsel Gableman’s Second Interim Report

MADISON – The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Friday released a report to dispel some of the many inaccuracies and misrepresentations included in Special Counsel Michael Gableman’s Second Interim Report.

The WEC report includes some of the major inaccurate claims included in the Special Counsel report, along with a response correcting or otherwise responding to the inaccuracy. It also includes some topics included in the report that require additional context.

Various court rulings and investigations have repeatedly affirmed the integrity of Wisconsin’s 2020 general election. All decisions made by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission affecting the 2020 general election were fully transparent and made in public meetings.

For more information regarding the administration of the 2020 general election, please visit https://elections.wi.gov/2020-ElectionQuestions

The report is here: https://themadisontimes.themadent.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Special-Counsel-Report-Inaccuracies.pdf

