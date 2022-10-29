I am the Right Choice for Governor

By Governor Tony Evers

There are less than 13 days until the 2022 elections, and the stakes could not be higher. Voting rights, public education, healthcare access, and more are on the ballot. And we know what will happen if we aren’t successful — that’s why we have to win.

I’m proud of the progress we’ve made moving Wisconsin forward during my first term. While Republicans want to divide us, I’ve been focused on delivering results that matter.

We’ve brought common sense leadership and Wisconsin values back to the governor’s office, and we have a strong record of getting things done for Wisconsin.

As Wisconsinites are dealing with rising costs, we’ve helped put more money in their pockets. We cut income taxes for the middle class by 15 percent — and we’re going to continue directing income tax relief to working families who need it the most.

We expanded affordable internet access to 387,000 homes and businesses — and we’re going to expand access to another 300,000 in the next four years.

I promised that we’d fix the damn roads — and so far, we’ve fixed nearly 5,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges. If you laid that out end-to-end, you could drive from here to Miami and back on smooth, pothole-free highway. In my second term, we’re going to continue to repair our roads and our infrastructure.

We’ve opened or expanded more than 6,600 small businesses through the Main Street Bounceback program, and I am committed to doing even more to support our small businesses and family farms to make Wisconsin the small business powerhouse of the Midwest.

I’ve worked with both parties to fund our public schools, technical colleges, and UW System more than we have in decades — because what’s best for our kids is best for our state.

But we’re not done yet, I’m going to continue to create opportunities for all our kids by investing more in special education, financial literacy, mental health, and smaller class sizes.

Today, Wisconsin is stronger and better than it was when I took office. We have a record budget surplus, the largest rainy day fund in state history, and unemployment is at its lowest point ever. But we can do even more for this state and I know we will.

There’s a lot at stake this year, and Wisconsin will be taken in a radically wrong direction if we’re not successful. Tim Michels supports radical and dangerous policies that have no place in Wisconsin.

He said the 1849 criminal abortion ban is an “exact mirror” of his position and won’t support exceptions for rape or incest. He opposes red flag laws meant to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals, has said overturning the 2020 election results will be “on the table” for him as governor, and he would make it easier to sue public schools, while also reducing state funding for education.

There’s a clear choice between doing the right thing for Wisconsin, and what Tim Michels wants to do to our state. Folks, I know I’m not the flashiest guy, but I believe in respect, compassion, fairness. And I believe Wisconsin is at its strongest when we come together.

We can either go down a path where our communities are further divided and our rights are no longer guaranteed. Or we can choose to keep doing the right thing for our state and focus on the issues that matter.

I know this is going to be a tough fight, but I’m ready for what’s ahead. We’re running a campaign that is ready to win — but I can’t do it alone, folks. I encourage everyone to make a plan to vote in this election by going to myvote.wi.gov.