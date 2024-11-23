HYFIN Announces 3rd Annual Blackity Black Holiday Market, Strengthening Milwaukee’s Black Business Community

MILWAUKEE, WI — HYFIN, Milwaukee’s premier digital-first Black music and culture platform, announces its highly anticipated 3rd Annual Blackity Black Holiday Market, showcasing over 40 Black-owned businesses on Sat., Nov. 30.. The event will transform Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N Vel R. Phillips Ave) into a vibrant marketplace from 10 AM to 3 PM, offering unique holiday shopping opportunities while strengthening Milwaukee’s Black entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Building on the remarkable success of previous years, which drew over 1,000 attendees and featured 60 local Black-owned businesses, this year’s market arrives at a crucial time for Milwaukee’s Black business community. In a city where only 1.8% of 28,668 businesses are Black-owned—below the national average of 2.4%—the Blackity Black Holiday Market delivers economic empowerment and community connection.

“The Blackity Black Holiday Market has become more than just a shopping event—it’s a movement celebrating Black entrepreneurship and creativity in Milwaukee,” said Tarik Moody, HYFIN’s Creative Director. “Connecting consumers directly with local Black-owned businesses creates sustainable economic opportunities and strengthens our community’s fabric.”

This year’s market coincides with Small Business Saturday, offering shoppers a meaningful way to support local entrepreneurs while finding distinctive holiday gifts. Vendors will showcase a wide range of products, from handcrafted items to specialty goods, reflecting the diversity and talent within Milwaukee’s Black business community.

The market builds upon HYFIN’s comprehensive support for Black entrepreneurs, including their recently launched Black Small Business Initiative (BSBI). This scholarship valued at a total of $100,000 program provides five area businesses with extensive marketing support, including:

500 on-air underwriting messages

Digital marketing resources

Access to the 2025 HYFIN E-Commerce Summit

Executive coaching opportunities

Technology support through United Way’s Techquity program

Vendor opportunities are still available. Interested businesses can apply through the online application form at: https://forms.gle/r2DHW6HaosTJtidS7

For more information about the market and participating vendors, visit https://hyfin.org/blackity-black-holiday-market/ or follow HYFIN on social media (@hyfinmke on Facebook and @hyfin.mke on Instagram).

About HYFIN

HYFIN is a Radio Milwaukee station dedicated to amplifying Black voices, culture, and businesses in Southeast Wisconsin. Through innovative programming and community initiatives, HYFIN works to transform Milwaukee into a destination for Black professionals and entrepreneurs while celebrating and preserving Black culture.