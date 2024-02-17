How Does a Pardon Work in Wisconsin? Here are 3 Tips to Help you Apply for One

By Devin Blake

In 2019, Doyle Sprewer was one of the recipients of a pardon from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Today, Sprewer sees himself as a sort of a “poster child” for the pardon process.

Sprewer provides monthly information sessions, in partnership with WestCare Wisconsin, for anyone interested in learning about the pardon application process.

A pardon is the act of forgiveness of a criminal offense and often restores certain rights such as owning firearms and holding political office.

The governor’s office advises against generalizations, though, telling NNS that the precise rights restored by a pardon depend on the specific circumstances of the person applying.

Sprewer, who also is a chaplain, shared what he thinks are three of the most useful tips people should keep in mind while going through the process.

1. Be patient

Sprewer said the question he gets asked most frequently is how long the process takes.

The time between the receipt of an application and a hearing in front of the Pardon Advisory Board is typically at least 18 months, according to the governor’s office.

There is an expedited pardon process for those with nonviolent felonies. Their applications can be referred to the governor without a hearing upon recommendation by the chairperson of the Pardon Advisory Board.

Sprewer said the time it takes to gather all the supporting documentation for the application can vary.

“I’ve seen it take a couple months for some people, but then I’ve seen people get it done in like a week,” Sprewer said.

Some of the supporting documentation includes certified copies of the criminal complaint and the judgment of conviction.

Factors affecting the timeline for gathering some of this documentation, said Sprewer, include the number of felonies on a person’s record, where the felony was committed and when the felony was committed.

2. Be honest

Sprewer is adamant that people tell the truth on their applications – the whole truth.

“You can lie to me, but the Pardon (Advisory) Board is going to catch it,” he said. “They check everything.”

But honesty is important not just for filling out the application, Sprewer said.

“Be honest with yourself, first of all, before you even try to do this application,” he said. “If you’re not honest with yourself and know that you’re not a changed person, whether you tell me the truth or not, they’re (the Pardon Advisory Board) going to pick up on it.”

If an application is denied, a person can reapply 18 months after their denial.

3. Don’t get discouraged

“It’s important to give people hope and let them know that it is attainable,” Sprewer said.

As of November, Evers has granted 1,111 pardons, according to a news release from his office.

Despite the numbers, Sprewer regularly encounters people who want a pardon but do not actually believe they will get one.

He recalls a man who was told by three different lawyers that he was not eligible, but the man’s wife insisted that he go to one of Sprewer’s sessions anyway.

After looking into the man’s background, Sprewer saw that the “dude was a perfect candidate.”

“My main goal is to make sure people can get a pardon if they’re eligible and show that they’re worthy,” he said.

Chris Robinson, a community organizer at WestCare, said Sprewer’s approach and level of dedication to helping people get a pardon is an example of WestCare’s mission of “uplifting the human spirit.”

“I think he’s offering a valuable service to the community that few I’m aware of are currently offering,” he added.

More resources

Anyone interested can attend one of Sprewer’s information sessions, which are held monthly on the third Saturday of the month from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gee’s Clippers Barber and Beauty Salon, located at 2200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

People also can contact Sprewer with specific questions at 414-435-2649.

The website maintained by Evers’ office provides a link to the application, outlines the process in more detail and answers other frequently asked questions.

Applicants also can send questions and follow up about the status of their application at GOVPardons@wisconsin.gov.

Devin Blake is the criminal justice reporter for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service. His position is funded by the Public Welfare Foundation, which plays no role in editorial decisions in the NNS newsroom.