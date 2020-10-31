Here’s the Perfect Gift Idea for Anyone Who has Spent More Time Than Usual at Home This Year

An affordable, custom painting from PostandPaint.com will bring them special joy

2020 has been a banner year for home improvement projects, as we stay home and spend more time staring at our tired spaces. Having something new to enjoy lifts our spirits. This Christmas, you can feel the joy of giving the most treasured gift ever, by commissioning an affordable custom painting for a loved one’s home through PostandPaint.com.

Nearly everyone has that one photo that causes them to feel a surge of love, happiness and peace each time they look at it. How special would it be for them to receive a painting based on that photo that they could look at every day! It wouldn’t have to be a big painting. Just something small that shows you care enough to have this created specifically for them.

Even better, that same painting will help transform lives both here in the U.S. and in the slums of India.

A simple process with a big potential impact

The PostandPaint.com idea is simple:

1. Post a photo of something that is special to your loved one. You can designate the size, shape and preferred medium of the finished artwork, as well as their preferred price range. There is a $10 per photo donation to post a photo.

“One hundred percent of these donations are given to a nonprofit organization. Currently it is Hands of Freedom, a group saving impoverished women and children in India,” Robin Kocina, co-creator of PostanadPaint.com, said. “This organization helps save children from child sex trafficking and gives them an education. It teaches mothers skills to earn a living. It saves lives.”

2. Artists create a painting based on the photo.

“Artists peruse the uploaded photos and paint the ones that most interest them. They upload a photo of the finished art and set the price.”

3. You can buy the painting.

“If you like how it turned out, and you are good with the price, you can have a custom piece of artwork to give to a loved one that means something personal to them. If you decide not to buy the finished artwork, the artist is free to sell it to another customer.”

This is truly fine art, not just transferring a photo to a new medium.

PostandPaint.com is customized fine art, not just computer design and alterations. This is an opportunity for people to own artwork that might otherwise have been out of reach to them, such as having a favorite outdoor photo painted by wildlife and nature painter Keith Grove. A veteran of several one-man shows as well as numerous juried shows, Grove has sold prints of his work nationally.

The cancellation of art fairs and other venues has made it tough for artists to earn a living.

“In these hard times, having the opportunity to do some artwork means a lot to me. My final work is all traditional paint and brushes,” Grove confirmed.

He acknowledged that the computer revolution has made it tough for traditional artists to survive in the industry, and is grateful to PostandPaint.com for providing a venue for traditional artwork.

“This website is the first time a traditionalist like myself had a venue for my work again. I definitely encourage other artists to support PostandPaint. I just hope there are many others who still know how to step back from their computers and use real paint as well.”

In addition, PostandPaint is changing lives half the world away. Hands of Freedom’s deployed pastor, Jon, said, “We are very excited about the Post and Paint partnership as this will enable us at Hands of Freedom to expand our outreach to impoverished families in India and help lead them towards a new God-given destiny out of poverty.”

Support for small businesses is enjoying a resurgence

These days, it’s easy to get lost in the digital world. But more people also value the contributions that small businesses make to our economy and way of life. Kocina is determined to help that sector survive.

“Our appreciation of the time and creative talent it takes to produce a beautiful piece of art is something we don’t want to lose,” she said.

Favorite photos and cherished memories deserve to be preserved as fine art. Christmas is the perfect time to commission a painting on PostandPaint.com.

“You’ll not only bring joy to someone you love this holiday season, you’ll also be helping the artist to make a living,” Kocina concluded.

To upload a photo, view paintings in progress or register as an artist, visit www.PostandPaint.com.

Biography: Robin Kocina

Robin Kocina is co-founder, president and CFO of Media Relations Agency, a top performance-based PR agency. Under her leadership, she has grown the agency from its inception in 1987 to its current status as a successful integrated marketing agency with international clientele and multi-million dollar revenues.

A highly regarded community leader, Kocina believes strongly in sharing her marketing and leadership skills through community service. Helping others is what drives Kocina’s involvement with PostandPaint.com.

She currently serves on the board of Hands of Freedom. In this role, she provides marketing strategy and support. She previously served as chairman of the board and marketing strategist for Depart Smart, a non-profit credited with saving lives among youth traveling abroad.