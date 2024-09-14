Headline Thoughts No. 4

BlackEconomics.org®

Generally, “Headline Thoughts” (HLTs) reflect our contemplations of, and conclusions about, recent, and important media headlines from a Black American economic perspective. This edition of HLTs maintains yet deviates from that pattern. The First HLT is derived from a media headline. However, the remaining four HLTs are more in number than usual, and they are conjurings of media headlines from which Black America would benefit but that are not now apparent in the media. We are a creative People, who should not be tightly constrained by traditions and patterns.

This HLTs asks and answers five questions: (1) Are subliminal sexual images required for Kamala Harris to win the election? (2) Why must Black Americans dispense with our fear of non-Black Americans? (3) On what might retention of our assets turn? (4) Why should inquiry by our very young be encouraged? and (5) Why is truth fundamental? Three of these five HLTs involve “why” questions in recognition of our long-held assertion about the value of such questions.(i)

Sex in the Presidential Campaign

There is no doubt that Kamala Harris’s campaign photographs are designed to highlight her “beauty.” So why the need for subliminal sexual imagery in them? See “Exhibit A” (the URL for which appears in Endnote ii), which is a photograph that appeared on MSN.com on September 9, 2024.(ii) In our opinion, the image is “modified” to show Vice President Harris looking in quiet amusement at the likeness of a phallus. To determine your agreement or disagreement with our opinion, go to GettyImages.com (the URL for which appears Endnote iii) and observe the original photograph captured by Mandel Ngan.(iii) Ngan’s original photograph appears to have been digitally zoomed and the hair of an onlooker whose back is to the camera appears to have been photoshopped to create the phallus-like image. We should ask: (1) Is it necessary to use such a tactic to ensure an election victory? and (2) If the media will do this, then what else will it do? We apologize for putting you through a few search paces to comprehend the gravity of this HLT.

Dispensing with Fears

We have no intriguingly photoshopped images for this HLT. Its primary objective is to relate that “we fear because we do not know.” We neither know enough about our enemies nor about ourselves and our capabilities. Therefore, as we all know, Black America’s first steps toward independence, self-reliance, self-determination, and liberty entail gaining more knowledge and renewing our minds, which will enable us to dispense with fear of non-Blacks. If we are comprehensive in our knowledge gathering, then we will be able to challenge and supersede non-Blacks in intellectual arenas, and some of us (males and females) can reflect Muhammad Ali-like skills in delivering knockout blows in innumerable (including physical) ways.

Digital Backups and Printed Records

Our society is increasingly technologically dependent—probably over reliant on techno- logy. This HLT emphasizes that it was fortunate that the US had experienced a false Y2K Crisis just one year before 9/11 and had developed digital backup systems. Now resurrect in your mind the image captured of the World Trade Center Towers falling on September 11, 2001 with untold paper records floating in slow motion downward to their end—incinerated and lost forever. Now imagine the many potential types of catastrophes that the nation could experience at any moment. If you happen to reside in an area stricken by a catastrophe, then it is not guaranteed that another party will preserve perfect records of your assets (physical or financial) and liabilities. Therefore, a warning to the wise: Maintain your own well-protected digital backup system(s) and be doubly protected by printing your records and securing them so that you possess high-quality records of your assets and liabilities. Some say: “Health is our wealth,” so this applies to health records too. Remember that “the cloud” is not really a cloud.

Why Encourage Inquiring Minds?

We label examination/exploration of creation as science, and scientific methods as processes of inquiry. Also, we (Black Americans) are now underrepresented in many science fields and should accelerate our production of scientists. Therefore, without pointing fingers, why do we sometimes display impatience with our most inquisitive toddlers? If we not only show these toddlers patience, but also encourage their inquiries, then they will grow comfortable with the inquiry process and will develop deep and abiding interests in, even love for, science. As noted, we need more scientists than any other major US racial or ethnic group. We can only benefit from the development of our young scientists and should, therefore, encourage their inquiring minds.

Why is Truth Fundament?

Picking up from the previous HLT, scientific methods are said to yield facts or truths. We are told from our beginning that truth wins over lies. Also, we cannot conclude a religious service without being reminded: “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.” Wow! Powerful! Interesting! But what about connecting the dots? If science is truth and creation is scientific, then the creation is built and grounded in truth. For the creation to operate properly and perfectly, then it must operate scientifically and in truth. Therefore, falsehood violates truth and science, and presses against, and is opposed by, an entire system that is organized in truth. In other words, “lies” are not just spoken words, but any effort designed to contradict creation’s truth. For example, the globe is experiencing Climate Change today because falsehood prevailed ~175 years ago when fossil fuels were adopted as a primary energy source. That lie is now coming home to roost. “A lie and liars cannot stand forever.” They are introduced into systems founded on and buttressed by truth. Lies will be overcome by truth. At least now we have a simple algorithm for determining which innovations to adopt. We need only ask: Is it truth or falsehood? That is, is it closely aligned and integrated with creation’s natural order? If not, then it is not truth. It is just a lie that will produce problems for us. The wise cling to truth and guarantee prosperity and favorable wellbeing in the short and long run.

Your thoughts about these thoughts are welcomed at BlackEconomics@BlackEconomics.org.

©B Robinson

09/13/24

