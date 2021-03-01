The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Groups Now Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine

As today, March 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces the following groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (in priority order):

• Frontline health care personnel
• Residents of long-term care
• Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
• Adults age 65 and older
• Education and child care staff
• Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
• Some public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators,public transit and grocery store employees
• Non-frontline essential health care personnel
• Facility staff and residents of congregate living settings

While groups are prioritized, all groups are eligible March 1. More information about these eligibility groups and where to find available vaccine is available on the DHS vaccine webpage. Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in COVID-19 vaccine administration.

View the entire news release

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470