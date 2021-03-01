Groups Now Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine

As today, March 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces the following groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (in priority order):

• Frontline health care personnel

• Residents of long-term care

• Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

• Adults age 65 and older

• Education and child care staff

• Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

• Some public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators,public transit and grocery store employees

• Non-frontline essential health care personnel

• Facility staff and residents of congregate living settings

While groups are prioritized, all groups are eligible March 1. More information about these eligibility groups and where to find available vaccine is available on the DHS vaccine webpage. Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in COVID-19 vaccine administration.

