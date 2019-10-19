Gallery Night In Milwaukee

A gallery night will be held at King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio of African Diaspora Culture on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m., located at 2767 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

The community is invited to join us in celebration of the exhibit titled “God Gave Me A Song”. This exhibit and program are directed and curated by Marquita Edwards in recognition of the strengths and resiliency of African Americans through some of their songs, dramatization, poetry and artworks.

This exhibit is in recognition that on Aug. 20, 2019 marked 400 years of documented history of the first enslaved Africans taken from their homeland and brought to this continent in 1619 to Hampton, Virginia. It’s been 400 years of a people who endured the harshness of enslavement and those who fought for social justice.

The Friday night program is always an exciting evening for audiences. We will feature dynamic artists and their artworks; quilts of Ethel White one in particular called ‘Follow the Drinking Gourd”, fine art paintings of Booker Lambouths one in particular of Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, and the photography and lecture by Marquita Edwards on Jim Crow memorabilia and also the Highlander House, from a recent visit to the area where Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. went to study social justice.

Also included is a dramatization of Joshua Glover by Actor Dwayne Mack.

There will be live music featuring a historical review of African American Spirituals, Gospels, Jazz, Blues and Freedom Marching songs, accompanied with a lecture of its history by Dr. R. Calhoun. Music is performed by Gregg Adams and his grandsons, along with jazz saxophonist Alvin Turner, and guitarist Reggie Jackson. Singers will include Linda Charles and Shirley Leatherwood. Friday night will also feature a peak preview of fashions by North Central Club.

Delicious culinary delights are provided by Pas Da Peas Catering.

This is a free community event.

The King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio of African Diaspora Culture is in its tenth year though the artistic direction of Marquita Edwards the Director and Co-founder, the late Welford Sanders and Co-founder, and sponsorship of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Inc. and the Bader Philanthropies Inc.