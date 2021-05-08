The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

First Lady Michelle Obama Encourages Everyone to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

Hey everyone it’s Michelle Obama, and I wanted to let you know that Barack and I couldn’t be more thrilled that we got our Covid-19 vaccine. This is a deadly disease, and we know the vaccine will protect us from getting really sick. It’s how we’ll start getting back to seeing friends and family and doing all those things we love again. So I hope you’ll join me, Barack and millions of others around the country and get your vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. It’s safe, it’s free, and it could save your life or the life of someone you love. To learn more just go to CDC.gov/coronavirus.

I know it’s been a long, hard year, but we can beat back this pandemic. With your help, we can do this.

Paid for by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470