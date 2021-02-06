The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Face Masks Save Lives

By John R. Raymond, Sr., MD
President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin:

John R. Raymond, Sr., MD

From a public health perspective, the decision to terminate Gov. Evers’ Emergency Order comes at a tenuous time for us, with our national vaccine rollout just beginning to ramp up, and with more contagious COVID-19 variants spreading across the globe. Masks have been shown to be one of the most effective tools that we have to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we need consistent messaging and policies that increase mask use and other protective measures so that we can preserve the health and well-being of our people, and the vitality of our community and economy.

