Face Masks Save Lives

By John R. Raymond, Sr., MD

President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin:

From a public health perspective, the decision to terminate Gov. Evers’ Emergency Order comes at a tenuous time for us, with our national vaccine rollout just beginning to ramp up, and with more contagious COVID-19 variants spreading across the globe. Masks have been shown to be one of the most effective tools that we have to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we need consistent messaging and policies that increase mask use and other protective measures so that we can preserve the health and well-being of our people, and the vitality of our community and economy.

Many thanks, John R. Raymond Sr., MD