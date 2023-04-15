Economics Before Education?

BlackEconomics.org®

At the outset of certain lectures, we have enquired of the audience: “What is the most important ‘thing’ in the universe?” While we have received a multiplicity of answers, we always steer the audience back to what we view as the correct answer: “Knowledge!”

Why knowledge? Because it is fundamental. You may have all the money in the world, but if you do not possess knowledge of managing finances, then you are likely to end up with no money. You may be blessed with perfect health, but if you do not comprehend and adhere to the guidance and practices that yield good health, then you are likely to lose it. And so on.

Therefore, we were surprised to learn some while back through a video presentation that well-known Black American pundit, Dr. Claud Anderson, conceived and promulgated a five-level conceptual structure (building) for Black American power and success that reflects “economics” as its most important first-level foundation.(1) (Several such videos are available on the Internet.)

This is concerning for many reasons. None more important than the fact that to build an economy of any complexity, one must first comprehend what an economy is and how it functions. In other words, one must have knowledge first. How does one obtain knowledge? Through a learning process. We call such learning processes “education.”

In our view, the foregoing is transparent and easy to determine/realize. In fact, Dr. Anderson has urged the purchase and reading of his books to comprehend—learn through a reading/education process—how to implement his suggested strategies to arrive at power. Therefore, why would Dr. Anderson (an educator) designate “economic development” as the foundation on which Black Americans should attempt to secure power and success?

Was he concerned that the education system in the US is really an “indoctrination” process that is designed to sustain and strengthen the current so-called capitalist system, which we all know is stacked in many ways against Black America? Did he fear that Black Americans would focus too much on “education,” and fail to focus on meeting our fundamental requirements: Producing goods and services for ourselves, which would make us independent and place us on the road to power?

We agree that the current US “education” process is not generally favorable for Black Americans—for many reasons, which will not be explored here. However, if “knowledge” is fundamental to success and power as we suggest, then why not establish “education” as the foundation (first floor) for Black American success and power, and emphasize that this “education” should have a different nature and purpose than the “education” widely available in the US today?

In fact, eschewing knowledge (education) and favoring “economics” as the foundation of Black American development does not stand up to reason. For example, imagine attempting to operate a going concern (a fundamental building block of economic systems) without knowledge of counting and accounting? Imagine attempting to produce goods without possessing knowledge of the science of the raw materials or products required to produce the goods. In fact, it would be illogical to attempt to develop a product without performing necessary research and development (R&D) first. R&D is certainly a knowledge-building and education-related process. Even if we were only concerned with developing a survival economy in a natural environment, we would be forced to know or learn (become educated about):

• Food.—The plants, berries, roots favorable for eating and the animals that could be captured with the least risk to our lives.

• Clothing.—The process of sewing leaves together to form protection for our bodies.

• Shelter.—Identifying caves that are not likely inhabited by dangerous animals or how to build lean tos or huts.

No matter how you square it, knowledge is obtained through learning. Learning occurs through an education process. And knowledge is the first order of business when attempting to achieve everything.

Therefore, while Dr. Anderson should be applauded for his research and for preparing important books that Black Americans can benefit from reading, we suggest a different structure for building Black American success and power. We would begin with “education” or “knowledge” because “it is the most important ‘thing’ in the universe.” For certain, we would not place “education” on the top or fifth floor.

Of course, we are not referring to the American “education” system. Rather, we are referring to a learning and education system that would cause Black Americans to realize that: (1) We are direct descendants of the original people on planet Earth (Africans); (2) through the powers with which they were endowed, our ancestors created the basis of all human knowledge that was designed to preserve the planet and ensure perpetual human existence; (3) every human alive today is a descendant of our ancestors; (4) 3 we were overtaken temporarily by a people who have a penchant for greediness and inhospitableness, and feel inadequate; and (5) we are now in the midst of a rise that will return us to our former state as leaders and preservers of the planet for a very long future.

B Robinson

041423

1 The structure that Dr. Anderson presents has the following floors: (1st) Economics; (2nd) Politics; (3rd) Justice; (4th) Media; and (5th) Education. We transmitted an email message to Dr. Anderson on March 15, 2023 concerning this topic, but received no response. We followed up with a telephone call on March 20, 2023 and was told by his representative, a Ms. Joann, that Dr. Anderson would not be asked to respond to our questions about the five-level structure due to his physical condition. Ms. Joann indicated that Dr. Anderson’s five-level structure for Black economic development and empowerment is not presented in any of his published works.