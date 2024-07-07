Donald Trump’s ‘Black Jobs’ Remarks Have Done Him Damage

By Karen Stokes

A new poll shows Black voters believe President Joe Biden performed better than Donald Trump during Thursday’s debate, suggesting Trump’s remarks about “Black jobs” may have caused him damage with Black voters, according to Newsweek.

Assaulting Biden on his immigration policies Trump said, “The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border. They’re taking Black jobs now,” he said. “They’re taking Black jobs and they’re taking Hispanic jobs. And you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”

The big question is, What is a Black job?

There is no evidence to suggest hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants are taking jobs that would otherwise go to American citizens.

Biden-Harris 2024 has launched a new radio ad titled “Not for Us,” criticizing Donald Trump’s racist “Black jobs” rant during the debate, in which he claimed that immigrants are “taking Black jobs.”

The 60-second spot opens with Donald Trump’s own words, “They’re taking your Black jobs,” and goes on to portray a dialogue between two Black voters discussing what exactly IS a Black job?

The condensed 30-second version closes with the most important “Black job” of all: “Making sure the guy that said ‘Black jobs’- never becomes president again.”

This ad will air in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Michigan beginning Friday on national radio including the Breakfast Club, Steve Harvey, DL Hughley, Rickey Smiley, Keith Sweat, Morning Hustle, and more.

“Donald Trump thinks so little of Black people that he can’t help but to keep saying the quiet part out loud: He thinks only certain jobs are ‘Black jobs.’ It’s why he launched his real estate career getting sued for not renting to Black people and launched his political career attacking Barack Obama, the first Black president. It’s why he attacked and insulted Congressmen John Lewis and Elijah Cummings, civil rights heroes. In his mind, leading this country is not a ‘Black job.’ To him, my job as a United States congressman or senior advisor to the President of the United States is not a ‘Black job,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Co-Chair former Congressman Cedric Richmond in a statement.

“He’s wrong– and Black America isn’t going to stop letting him hear about it. Trump has shown us who he is again and again and again, and Black voters are already– loudly– rejecting his racism. We’ll do the same at the ballot box this November.”