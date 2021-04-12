The Madison Times

DHS Reaffirms that Every Wisconsinite Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine

People without an ID or insurance should not be turned away

With everyone ages 16 and older now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourages everyone to schedule an appointment. Anyone that lives, works, or studies in Wisconsin can get vaccinated for free—even if you cannot provide proof of residency, do not have a valid state identification, or do not have insurance.

“This pandemic has proven that our health is connected with the health of everyone in our community. COVID-19 is a contagious virus that spreads from person to person but the vaccine helps stop the spread. The more people that are vaccinated, the more protected Wisconsin is from the virus. That is why our biggest priority is to get 80% of Wisconsin vaccinated,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “To achieve that community immunity, we must work to remove barriers that prevent Wisconsinites from accessing the vaccine. If you don’t have an ID or insurance, you will not be turned away.”

View the entire news release.

