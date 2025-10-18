DHS Encourages Wisconsinites to Get Vaccinated Against Respiratory Viruses This Fall

Vaccines for flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are becoming more available across the state

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourages Wisconsinites to protect themselves against respiratory illnesses this fall. Updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines for the 2025-26 respiratory virus season are becoming widely available statewide to protect against the current strains of these viruses that are circulating this season. RSV vaccines are also available for people who are eligible, including most older adults and people who are pregnant. RSV antibodies are available to protect infants from severe illness.

“Fall is the time of year when we start to see respiratory virus activity increase, and getting vaccinated now gives you the best protection ahead of the season,” said Paula Tran, state health officer and Division of Public Health administrator. “Vaccines are one of the most effective ways to protect our health because they boost our immune system’s ability to recognize and fight illnesses. This helps reduce your chance of getting seriously ill.”

While these viruses circulate all year, they tend to increase during Wisconsin’s fall and winter months. During the 2024-25 season, Wisconsin saw nearly 7,000 hospitalizations associated with complications of seasonal flu, making it one of the most severe influenza seasons in the last decade.

DHS recommends seasonal vaccines for flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Each recommended vaccine for the fall respiratory virus season has gone through a rigorous review and is continually monitored for both safety and effectiveness.

Wisconsinites are encouraged to speak with their health care provider about their own health risks and what prevention steps, including vaccines, are best for themselves and their families.

Flu (Influenza)

Each year new types of flu spread around the world, and updated flu vaccines are developed to help protect best against the circulating types. An updated flu vaccine is recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older. This is especially important for people at highest risk of experiencing severe symptoms, including older adults, people with chronic health conditions, people who are pregnant, and young children, as well as those that interact with high-risk individuals.

COVID-19

Each year, new types of the COVID-19 virus emerge, and updated COVID-19 vaccines are developed to help offer the best protection against these types. An updated COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for all Wisconsinites 6 months and older. This is especially important for people 65 and older, those who have never received a COVID-19 vaccine, and those who are at risk for severe complications, including infants and young children, people who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or who have recently given birth, and people with underlying health conditions. Individuals that spend time with these populations should also be vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce their likelihood of spreading the disease.

It is recommended that anyone who has recently had a COVID-19 infection should wait three months before getting vaccinated.

RSV

The RSV vaccine is not an annual vaccine, meaning older adults do not need to get a dose each season. DHS recommends a one-time dose of RSV vaccination for those who are over age 50 and at increased risk of severe RSV disease, and for all people 75 and older.

In addition, DHS recommends one dose of the vaccine be given to people who are 32 to 36 weeks pregnant between September 1 and January 31. This helps protect infants who are at highest risk of severe RSV. If a pregnant person does not receive the maternal RSV vaccine, an RSV antibody shot is recommended for infants less than 8 months old and some toddlers to protect them from severe RSV. Monoclonal antibodies are a preventive medication that provide antibodies against RSV to reduce severe infection. DHS recommends receiving RSV antibodies during RSV season (October-March). The RSV vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including COVID-19 and influenza.

How to get a vaccine

Vaccine appointments are being made available by health care providers, clinics, and pharmacies statewide as their shipments of vaccine arrive. To find and schedule a vaccine, Wisconsin residents are encouraged to check with their primary care provider, local or Tribal health department, pharmacy, or community clinic. If they do not have health insurance or their health insurance does not cover vaccines, there are programs that can help, including the Vaccines for Children program and Vaccines for Adults program for flu and RSV vaccines.

In addition to getting vaccinated, Wisconsinites can protect themselves and those around them from respiratory illnesses by washing hands with soap and water regularly, wiping down high-touch surfaces with disinfectant, and wearing a N95 or KN95 mask when traveling or in crowded spaces.

Respiratory season tools and data

As part of its year-round mission to track the spread of illness in Wisconsin, DHS monitors both vaccination rates across the state as well as overall respiratory virus activity reported to DHS by health care providers and labs across the state. The data is available on respiratory data webpages summarizing overall respiratory activity, emergency department data, and laboratory testing data. DHS also offers immunization data dashboards for COVID-19, flu, and RSV in Wisconsin residents.