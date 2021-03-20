The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

DHS Announces Enhanced COVID-19 Data Cleaning Effort

Will ensure COVID-19 data is as accurate and complete as possible

Data is the tool that drives decisions for public health. And it has been vitally important to inform our decision-making process during the pandemic. As we continue to provide the highest quality, transparent data, today, DHS announces we are ramping up data cleaning efforts as decreasing cases have allowed for increased capacity to focus on data quality.

DHS and local public health agencies have been prioritizing data access to the public as quickly as possible to ensure transparency throughout the pandemic while also performing quality assurance. As declining cases have allowed for increased staff capacity, an enhanced focus on data cleanup is under way. This includes reviewing current and past case and interview data to ensure it is accurate and complete, and duplicate records are merged. Data cleaning efforts also include correcting positive case status from “confirmed” to “probable” if there was a positive antigen result instead of a confirmed PCR result to determine presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19. These efforts are similar to routine annual data cleaning efforts that occur for all communicable diseases.

View the entire news release.

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470