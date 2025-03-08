Dear Legislative Republicans, We’ve Already Paid for Education…Cut the Check

By LaKeshia N. Myers

Wisconsin’s K-12 schools continue to face significant financial challenges as state funding fails to keep pace with rising educational costs. In 2024, a record 241school districts across our state turned to local taxpayers through referenda to fund basic operational expenses—a troubling trend that highlights the critical funding gap created by the legislature’s continued reluctance to adequately support public education.

As an educator and former state legislator, I’ve witnessed firsthand how these funding shortfalls impact our children’s education. The referenda passed in 2024 weren’t funding luxury items or extravagant programs. Instead, districts sought support for essential needs: maintaining reasonable class sizes, retaining qualified teachers, updating outdated textbooks, providing adequate mental health services, educating students with special needs, and keeping school buildings properly maintained and safe.

The reliance on referenda creates a troubling system of educational inequity across Wisconsin. Wealthy districts with strong property tax bases can more easily pass referenda, while poorer districts—often those in rural communities and communities of color—struggle to gain local financial support. This disparity reinforces a two-tiered educational system where a child’s zip code increasingly determines the quality of their academic opportunities.

Despite campaign promises and public statements supporting education, the Republican-controlled legislature has consistently blocked efforts to provide adequate funding for our public schools. The governor’s proposed budget included restoring the state’s commitment to funding two-thirds of K-12 education costs—a benchmark that existed for years until it was abandoned in 2003. This restoration would provide stability for school districts, ease the burden on local property taxpayers, and ensure more equitable educational opportunities across the state.

Yet the legislature continues to ignore this reasonable request, forcing more districts to turn to referenda or make painful cuts to educational programs and services. This is unconscionable, as Wisconsin has a $4.6 billion surplus. We achieved this surplus by the legislature keeping more of the money taxpayers have paid and increases in taxation.

Perhaps the most glaring example of the legislature’s skewed priorities is the inequitable treatment of public and private schools regarding special education funding. Currently, public schools receive only about 30% reimbursement for their special education costs, while private schools participating in the state’s voucher program receive a generous 90% reimbursement.

There is no rhyme or reason for this glaring disparity, aside from a political penchant for the Parental Choice Program. Fiscally, it makes no sense. Eighty-four percent (971,843) of all students in the state of Wisconsin attend public schools. Thirteen percent (128,988) attend private schools—of this number, roughly 60% (77,393) of private school students utilize a voucher.

In presenting these facts, it is not an attempt to relitigate school choice. In Wisconsin, that is settled law. I am concerned because the legislature is willfully neglecting its responsibility to fund schools at a minimum level for basic operation. Like others, I agree that there are internal issues that persist in some school districts across the state. But it is time for the legislature to “separate the wheat from the chaff”—basic funding of our 421 school districts should be a non-negotiable.

What is unsettling is this reimbursement disparity, which is both inexplicable and unjust. It places an enormous financial burden on public school districts, which are legally required to provide comprehensive services to all students with disabilities. Meanwhile, private schools, which can selectively admit students and don’t face the same regulatory requirements, receive three times the reimbursement rate.

The impact of this funding gap is substantial. When special education costs aren’t adequately covered by the state, districts must divert funds from general education programs, leading to ballooning class sizes, fewer educational opportunities, and reduced support services for all students.

The coming 2025-2027 state budget negotiations provide a critical opportunity to correct these funding inequities. The Governor and Democratic legislators have repeatedly called for increasing the special education reimbursement rate for public schools to 90%—the same rate provided to private schools—and restoring the two-thirds funding commitment for all public schools.

As citizens concerned about the future of public education in Wisconsin, we cannot remain silent. I encourage all readers to contact members of the Joint Committee on Finance and demand equitable funding for our public schools. Ask them directly: Why are private schools receiving 90% reimbursement for special education while public schools receive only 30%? Why won’t the legislature restore the two-thirds funding commitment that previously enjoyed bipartisan support?

Our children deserve better than a system that forces schools to regularly beg local taxpayers for funds to cover basic educational needs (money taxpayers have already paid). They deserve a legislature that values public education and is willing to invest in the future of all Wisconsin students, regardless of where they live or their economic circumstances.

The time for action is now. Call, email, and visit your representatives. Attend hearings of the Joint Finance Committee. Tell them that equitable funding for public education must be a priority in the upcoming state budget. Our children’s futures depend on it.

To contact members of the Joint Committee on Finance, visit www.legis.wisconsin.gov. You can also contact the Wisconsin State Capitol at 608-266-0382 and ask to be routed to your respective State Representative or State Senator.