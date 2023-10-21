Craig Counsell may Have Managed his Last Game as the Brewers’ Manager

By Charles Collier

On October 5, 2023, the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from the 2023 playoffs with a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers playoff exit has been the norm over the years. They won their third straight central division title over the last six years and have made the postseason five times during that span. The World-Series has eluded the Brewers; in fact, the Brewers haven’t been to the World-Series since 1982. They lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

Craig Counsell may be moving on to greener pastures. Multiple sources report, the New York Mets have interest in possibly hiring Counsell as the next manager. Counsell is under contract until October 31, 2023. It’s unclear whether the Mets have asked for permission to speak with Counsell or will wait until his contract ends. There has been a reorganization in the Mets organization, that makes this theory plausible.

The timing is perfect. Counsell has managed the Brewers for nine seasons compiling a record of 707-625. Many sports pundits think Counsell may be ready for a new challenge. The Mets’ job would present a challenge.

On September 12, 2023, the Mets hired former Brewers GM, David Stearns as president of baseball operations. Counsell and Stearns developed a good working relationship over the years in Milwaukee. On October 2, 2023, the Mets fired veteran manager Buck Showalter. As a result of Buck’s firing, for the fifth time in six years the Mets are looking for a new manager.

Common sense and logic dictate that Craig Counsell is at least considering that option. He made 3.5 million dollars last year. The Mets owner, Steve Cohen has deep pockets. His net worth is estimated at 17.4 billion dollars. If hired, Counsell would be in line for a huge pay increase. Furthermore, for the first time in his managerial career he has an owner who would sign the right players at any cost. After managing in Milwaukee where the bean counters discouraged spending, Cohen’s unlimited check book would be a breath of fresh air.

Craig Counsell has been one of the best managers in Brewer history. He has given his heart and soul to the Milwaukee Brewers for six years as a player and nine years as the Brewers’ manager. If he does decide to leave and become the next manager of the Mets, he will be missed. Brewers’ fans may be sad, but they will wish him nothing but the best of luck.