Commentary “Culturally Competent Sport Social Work: A Practice Perspective”

Kweku’s Korner

By M. Daniel Bennett, Jr. Ph.D., MSW

In this commentary, I advocate for the integration of cultural competency into sport social work. It is my position that culturally competent practice is essential for understanding and addressing the complex social, psychological, and institutional challenges faced by diverse athlete populations—particularly African American student-athletes at predominantly white institutions (PWIs). I situate this discussion within three interrelated theoretical frameworks —phenomenology, critical race theory (CRT), and existentialism —and emphasize their combined utility for developing culturally responsive practice.

Theoretical Foundations

Phenomenology provides the foundation for exploring the lived experiences of African American student-athletes, focusing on how perceptions, attitudes, and subjective realities shape their mental health and well-being. These experiences are frequently marked by stereotypes, racism, and alienation. CRT deepens this inquiry by exposing systemic and institutionalized racism that continues to permeate college sports, influencing both opportunity and treatment. Existentialism complements these perspectives by highlighting the identity conflicts and existential anxiety African American athletes often experience as they navigate racially biased athletic systems and struggle to assert authenticity in predominantly white environments.

Dynamics of Cultural Competence

Identity development is a crucial but vulnerable process for athletes, who often over-invest in athletic identity at the expense of broader personal development. For African American athletes, identity formation is further complicated by racialized and gendered expectations. This is further linked to the concept of intersectionality, underscoring how overlapping identities intensify vulnerability to stress and mental health risks. This, of course, extends to power dynamics within PWIs and recent shifts brought about by Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policies, which have altered traditional hierarchies by allowing athletes to profit from their marketability. While empowering, it should also be noted that NIL also risks reinforcing racialized performance pressures and expectations.

Holistic and Inclusive Practice

Culturally competent sport social work, therefore, must embrace a holistic approach that integrates physical, mental, and institutional factors. Practitioners should work to dismantle systemic barriers and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. This requires institutions to invest in diversity training, recruit staff that reflects athlete demographics, and address implicit bias through continuous education. Establishing trust and authentic relationships is a foundational element of effective practice.

Cultural Competence vs. Cultural Humility

To be sure, there is a difference between cultural competence—the ability to effectively engage across cultural lines—and cultural humility—the recognition of one’s limitations and the ongoing commitment to learning from others. Therefore, I advocate for integrating both approaches. That is, competence provides the necessary knowledge and skills, while humility ensures that practitioners remain reflective, curious, and open to the lived experiences of the athletes being served. Together, these principles foster equity, empathy, and mutual respect within sport social work.

Practical and Institutional Implications

Practically, integrating cultural competence and humility helps sport social workers tailor interventions that respect athletes’ sociocultural contexts, enhance communication, and promote trust. Institutionally, sport social workers must also challenge inequities such as underrepresentation and bias within athletic departments and universities. By doing so, they contribute to a more supportive environment conducive to athlete success on and off the field.

Conclusion

Cultural competence is indispensable to effective sport social work. It enables practitioners to design contextually appropriate interventions, improve cross-cultural communication, and reduce bias. Ultimately, cultural competence and humility together advance equity, social justice, and holistic well-being for student-athletes in an increasingly diverse athletic landscape.